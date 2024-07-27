Laxmi Organic Industries Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 10.38% YOY

Laxmi Organic Industries Q1 Results Live : Laxmi Organic Industries declared their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.1% & the profit decreased by 10.38% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 9.33% and the profit decreased by 22.47%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 10.91% q-o-q & increased by 11.66% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 23.77% q-o-q & decreased by 19.61% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.23 for Q1 which decreased by 14.58% Y-o-Y.
Laxmi Organic Industries has delivered 4.39% return in the last 1 week, 0.41% return in the last 6 months and -6.27% YTD return.
Currently, Laxmi Organic Industries has a market cap of ₹7525.31 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹320.95 & ₹220 respectively.
As of 27 Jul, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating & 1 analyst has given Hold rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 27 Jul, 2024 was to Sell.
Laxmi Organic Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|718.17
|792.06
|-9.33%
|733.58
|-2.1%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|38.7
|43.44
|-10.91%
|34.66
|+11.66%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|25.87
|30.55
|-15.32%
|20.96
|+23.44%
|Total Operating Expense
|672.84
|732.6
|-8.16%
|677.2
|-0.64%
|Operating Income
|45.32
|59.46
|-23.77%
|56.38
|-19.61%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|53.98
|67.99
|-20.6%
|55.73
|-3.14%
|Net Income
|34.35
|44.3
|-22.47%
|38.33
|-10.38%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.23
|1.62
|-24.07%
|1.44
|-14.58%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess