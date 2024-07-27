Laxmi Organic Industries Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 10.38% YOY

Laxmi Organic Industries Q1 Results Live : Laxmi Organic Industries declared their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.1% & the profit decreased by 10.38% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 9.33% and the profit decreased by 22.47%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 10.91% q-o-q & increased by 11.66% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 23.77% q-o-q & decreased by 19.61% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.23 for Q1 which decreased by 14.58% Y-o-Y.

Laxmi Organic Industries has delivered 4.39% return in the last 1 week, 0.41% return in the last 6 months and -6.27% YTD return.

Currently, Laxmi Organic Industries has a market cap of ₹7525.31 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹320.95 & ₹220 respectively.

As of 27 Jul, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating & 1 analyst has given Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 27 Jul, 2024 was to Sell.

Laxmi Organic Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 718.17 792.06 -9.33% 733.58 -2.1% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 38.7 43.44 -10.91% 34.66 +11.66% Depreciation/ Amortization 25.87 30.55 -15.32% 20.96 +23.44% Total Operating Expense 672.84 732.6 -8.16% 677.2 -0.64% Operating Income 45.32 59.46 -23.77% 56.38 -19.61% Net Income Before Taxes 53.98 67.99 -20.6% 55.73 -3.14% Net Income 34.35 44.3 -22.47% 38.33 -10.38% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.23 1.62 -24.07% 1.44 -14.58%