Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Laxmi Organic Industries Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 10.38% YOY

Livemint

Laxmi Organic Industries Q1 Results Live : Laxmi Organic Industries declared their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.1% & the profit decreased by 10.38% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 9.33% and the profit decreased by 22.47%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 10.91% q-o-q & increased by 11.66% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 23.77% q-o-q & decreased by 19.61% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.23 for Q1 which decreased by 14.58% Y-o-Y.

Laxmi Organic Industries has delivered 4.39% return in the last 1 week, 0.41% return in the last 6 months and -6.27% YTD return.

Currently, Laxmi Organic Industries has a market cap of 7525.31 Cr and 52wk high/low of 320.95 & 220 respectively.

As of 27 Jul, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating & 1 analyst has given Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 27 Jul, 2024 was to Sell.

Laxmi Organic Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue718.17792.06-9.33%733.58-2.1%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total38.743.44-10.91%34.66+11.66%
Depreciation/ Amortization25.8730.55-15.32%20.96+23.44%
Total Operating Expense672.84732.6-8.16%677.2-0.64%
Operating Income45.3259.46-23.77%56.38-19.61%
Net Income Before Taxes53.9867.99-20.6%55.73-3.14%
Net Income34.3544.3-22.47%38.33-10.38%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.231.62-24.07%1.44-14.58%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹34.35Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹718.17Cr

