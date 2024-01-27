Laxmi Organic Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 0.14% YoY

Laxmi Organic Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 6.06% and the profit decreased by 0.14% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.44% and the profit increased by 153.79%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 17.79% q-o-q and increased by 30.41% YoY.

The operating income was up by 117.26% q-o-q and decreased by 31.31% YoY.

The EPS is ₹0.97 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 4.9% YoY.

Laxmi Organic Industries has delivered -0.64% return in the last 1 week, 7.07% return in the last 6 months, and -6.65% YTD return.

Currently, Laxmi Organic Industries has a market cap of ₹7461.59 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹320.95 & ₹220.5 respectively.

As of 27 Jan, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating and 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 27 Jan, 2024, was to Sell.

Laxmi Organic Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 694.3 652.27 +6.44% 654.64 +6.06% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 37.72 32.03 +17.79% 28.93 +30.41% Depreciation/ Amortization 27.53 27.55 -0.07% 18.79 +46.51% Total Operating Expense 669.57 640.89 +4.48% 618.64 +8.23% Operating Income 24.73 11.38 +117.26% 36 -31.31% Net Income Before Taxes 29.55 17.53 +68.59% 33.54 -11.89% Net Income 27.19 10.71 +153.79% 27.23 -0.14% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.97 0.4 +142.5% 1.02 -4.9%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹27.19Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹694.3Cr

