Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Laxmi Organic Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 0.14% YoY

Laxmi Organic Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 0.14% YoY

Livemint

Laxmi Organic Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 6.06% YoY & profit decreased by 0.14% YoY

Laxmi Organic Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Laxmi Organic Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 6.06% and the profit decreased by 0.14% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.44% and the profit increased by 153.79%.

The selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 17.79% q-o-q and increased by 30.41% YoY.

The operating income was up by 117.26% q-o-q and decreased by 31.31% YoY.

The EPS is 0.97 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 4.9% YoY.

Laxmi Organic Industries has delivered -0.64% return in the last 1 week, 7.07% return in the last 6 months, and -6.65% YTD return.

Currently, Laxmi Organic Industries has a market cap of 7461.59 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 320.95 & 220.5 respectively.

As of 27 Jan, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating and 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 27 Jan, 2024, was to Sell.

Laxmi Organic Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue694.3652.27+6.44%654.64+6.06%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total37.7232.03+17.79%28.93+30.41%
Depreciation/ Amortization27.5327.55-0.07%18.79+46.51%
Total Operating Expense669.57640.89+4.48%618.64+8.23%
Operating Income24.7311.38+117.26%36-31.31%
Net Income Before Taxes29.5517.53+68.59%33.54-11.89%
Net Income27.1910.71+153.79%27.23-0.14%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.970.4+142.5%1.02-4.9%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹27.19Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹694.3Cr

