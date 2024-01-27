Laxmi Organic Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 0.14% YoY

Laxmi Organic Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 6.06% and the profit decreased by 0.14% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.44% and the profit increased by 153.79%.
The selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 17.79% q-o-q and increased by 30.41% YoY.
The operating income was up by 117.26% q-o-q and decreased by 31.31% YoY.
The EPS is ₹0.97 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 4.9% YoY.
Laxmi Organic Industries has delivered -0.64% return in the last 1 week, 7.07% return in the last 6 months, and -6.65% YTD return.
Currently, Laxmi Organic Industries has a market cap of ₹7461.59 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹320.95 & ₹220.5 respectively.
As of 27 Jan, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating and 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 27 Jan, 2024, was to Sell.
Laxmi Organic Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|694.3
|652.27
|+6.44%
|654.64
|+6.06%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|37.72
|32.03
|+17.79%
|28.93
|+30.41%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|27.53
|27.55
|-0.07%
|18.79
|+46.51%
|Total Operating Expense
|669.57
|640.89
|+4.48%
|618.64
|+8.23%
|Operating Income
|24.73
|11.38
|+117.26%
|36
|-31.31%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|29.55
|17.53
|+68.59%
|33.54
|-11.89%
|Net Income
|27.19
|10.71
|+153.79%
|27.23
|-0.14%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.97
|0.4
|+142.5%
|1.02
|-4.9%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹27.19Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹694.3Cr
