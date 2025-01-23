Laxmi Organic Industries Q3 Results 2025:Laxmi Organic Industries declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, showing a strong performance with a topline increase of 13.26% year-over-year. The company's profit rose by 7.8% year-over-year, reaching ₹29.31 crore, while revenue stood at ₹786.34 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Laxmi Organic Industries experienced a revenue growth of 1.96% and a profit increase of 4.34%. Additionally, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a significant decline, decreasing by 16.19% quarter-on-quarter and 8.48% year-over-year.
The company reported that its operating income was down by 7.73% quarter-on-quarter but showed a remarkable increase of 76.22% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at ₹1.05, reflecting an increase of 8.25% year-over-year.
Laxmi Organic Industries has delivered a return of 5.97% in the last week, while it has seen a decline of 13.01% over the last six months and a drop of 5.45% year-to-date.
As of 23 Jan, 2025, Laxmi Organic Industries boasts a market capitalization of ₹6330.55 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹325.5 and a low of ₹212.
Analyst sentiment appears mixed, as out of three analysts covering the company, two have issued a Sell rating while one has provided a Buy rating.
Laxmi Organic Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|786.34
|771.25
|+1.96%
|694.3
|+13.26%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|34.52
|41.19
|-16.19%
|37.72
|-8.48%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|31.19
|27.46
|+13.58%
|27.53
|+13.29%
|Total Operating Expense
|742.76
|724.02
|+2.59%
|669.57
|+10.93%
|Operating Income
|43.58
|47.23
|-7.73%
|24.73
|+76.22%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|47.05
|46.25
|+1.73%
|29.55
|+59.22%
|Net Income
|29.31
|28.09
|+4.34%
|27.19
|+7.8%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.05
|1
|+5%
|0.97
|+8.25%
