Laxmi Organic Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 7.8% YOY, profit at ₹29.31 crore and revenue at ₹786.34 crore

Published23 Jan 2025, 10:47 AM IST
Laxmi Organic Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025

Laxmi Organic Industries Q3 Results 2025:Laxmi Organic Industries declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, showing a strong performance with a topline increase of 13.26% year-over-year. The company's profit rose by 7.8% year-over-year, reaching 29.31 crore, while revenue stood at 786.34 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Laxmi Organic Industries experienced a revenue growth of 1.96% and a profit increase of 4.34%. Additionally, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a significant decline, decreasing by 16.19% quarter-on-quarter and 8.48% year-over-year.

Laxmi Organic Industries Q3 Results

The company reported that its operating income was down by 7.73% quarter-on-quarter but showed a remarkable increase of 76.22% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at 1.05, reflecting an increase of 8.25% year-over-year.

Laxmi Organic Industries has delivered a return of 5.97% in the last week, while it has seen a decline of 13.01% over the last six months and a drop of 5.45% year-to-date.

As of 23 Jan, 2025, Laxmi Organic Industries boasts a market capitalization of 6330.55 crore, with a 52-week high of 325.5 and a low of 212.

Analyst sentiment appears mixed, as out of three analysts covering the company, two have issued a Sell rating while one has provided a Buy rating.

Laxmi Organic Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue786.34771.25+1.96%694.3+13.26%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total34.5241.19-16.19%37.72-8.48%
Depreciation/ Amortization31.1927.46+13.58%27.53+13.29%
Total Operating Expense742.76724.02+2.59%669.57+10.93%
Operating Income43.5847.23-7.73%24.73+76.22%
Net Income Before Taxes47.0546.25+1.73%29.55+59.22%
Net Income29.3128.09+4.34%27.19+7.8%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.051+5%0.97+8.25%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:23 Jan 2025, 10:47 AM IST
