Laxmi Organic Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 7.8% YOY, profit at ₹29.31 crore and revenue at ₹786.34 crore

Laxmi Organic Industries Q3 Results 2025:Laxmi Organic Industries declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, showing a strong performance with a topline increase of 13.26% year-over-year. The company's profit rose by 7.8% year-over-year, reaching ₹29.31 crore, while revenue stood at ₹786.34 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Laxmi Organic Industries experienced a revenue growth of 1.96% and a profit increase of 4.34%. Additionally, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a significant decline, decreasing by 16.19% quarter-on-quarter and 8.48% year-over-year.

Laxmi Organic Industries Q3 Results

The company reported that its operating income was down by 7.73% quarter-on-quarter but showed a remarkable increase of 76.22% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at ₹1.05, reflecting an increase of 8.25% year-over-year.

Laxmi Organic Industries has delivered a return of 5.97% in the last week, while it has seen a decline of 13.01% over the last six months and a drop of 5.45% year-to-date.

As of 23 Jan, 2025, Laxmi Organic Industries boasts a market capitalization of ₹6330.55 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹325.5 and a low of ₹212.

Analyst sentiment appears mixed, as out of three analysts covering the company, two have issued a Sell rating while one has provided a Buy rating.

Laxmi Organic Industries Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 786.34 771.25 +1.96% 694.3 +13.26% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 34.52 41.19 -16.19% 37.72 -8.48% Depreciation/ Amortization 31.19 27.46 +13.58% 27.53 +13.29% Total Operating Expense 742.76 724.02 +2.59% 669.57 +10.93% Operating Income 43.58 47.23 -7.73% 24.73 +76.22% Net Income Before Taxes 47.05 46.25 +1.73% 29.55 +59.22% Net Income 29.31 28.09 +4.34% 27.19 +7.8% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.05 1 +5% 0.97 +8.25%

