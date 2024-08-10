Leharfoot Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 4.08% YOY

Leharfoot Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 2.37% YoY & profit increased by 4.08% YoY

Livemint
Published10 Aug 2024, 11:35 AM IST
Leharfoot Q1 Results Live
Leharfoot Q1 Results Live

Leharfoot Q1 Results Live : Leharfoot declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024, revealing a mixed bag of financial performance. The company reported a year-over-year decrease in revenue by 2.37%, while the profit rose by 4.08% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew significantly by 66.03%, and the profit surged by an impressive 94.86%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline of 7.94% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 12.02% on a year-over-year basis. This indicates that while the company managed to control its operational costs over the past three months, there has been an upward trend in these expenses compared to last year.

Operating income also showed a robust performance, increasing by 78.98% q-o-q and 9.29% YoY. This strong growth in operating income is a positive indicator of the company's core business performance and efficiency improvements.

However, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 1.35, which marks a decrease of 6.9% YoY. This dip in EPS suggests that while the company has managed to grow its profits, the benefits haven't fully translated to its shareholders on a per-share basis.

Leharfoot's stock performance has been quite volatile, delivering a -3.67% return in the last week. However, it has shown a remarkable recovery over a longer period, with returns of 78.79% over the last six months and 69.48% year-to-date.

Currently, Leharfoot holds a market capitalization of 420.23 crore. The company's stock has experienced a 52-week high of 253 and a low of 117.05, reflecting significant volatility in the stock price over the past year.

Leharfoot Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue63.238.06+66.03%64.73-2.37%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.83.04-7.94%2.5+12.02%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.221.13+7.65%1.03+18%
Total Operating Expense58.5435.46+65.08%60.47-3.19%
Operating Income4.662.6+78.98%4.27+9.29%
Net Income Before Taxes3.161.62+95.59%3.04+3.85%
Net Income2.381.22+94.86%2.29+4.08%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.350.75+80%1.45-6.9%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

FAQs
₹2.38Cr
₹63.2Cr
First Published:10 Aug 2024, 11:35 AM IST
