Leharfoot Q3 Results 2025:Leharfoot declared their Q3 results on 27 Jan, 2025, reporting a significant increase in their financial performance. The topline revenue rose by 87.19% year-over-year, reaching ₹66.92 crore, while the profit surged by 111.65% to ₹2.18 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Leharfoot experienced a robust growth with revenue climbing by 77.74% and profit increasing by 71.65%. This substantial growth showcases the company's effective strategies and market positioning.

Leharfoot Q3 Results

Despite the strong financial results, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 4.86% quarter-over-quarter and 7.09% year-over-year, indicating increased operational costs.

The operating income demonstrated a notable increase as well, up by 45.68% quarter-over-quarter and 67.38% year-over-year, further solidifying the company's financial health.

Leharfoot's Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹1.23, marking an increase of 29.47% year-over-year, reflecting improved profitability on a per-share basis.

Leharfoot has delivered a -6.51% return in the last week, while recording a 7.62% return over the last six months and 2.85% year-to-date return.

Currently, Leharfoot holds a market capitalization of ₹459.47 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹315 and a low of ₹117.05, reflecting a volatile yet promising stock performance.

Leharfoot Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 66.92 37.65 +77.74% 35.75 +87.19% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.02 2.88 +4.86% 2.82 +7.09% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.38 1.25 +10.4% 1.11 +24.32% Total Operating Expense 62.21 34.41 +80.79% 32.94 +88.86% Operating Income 4.72 3.24 +45.68% 2.82 +67.38% Net Income Before Taxes 3.06 1.73 +76.88% 1.54 +98.7% Net Income 2.18 1.27 +71.65% 1.03 +111.65% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.23 0.72 +70.83% 0.95 +29.47%