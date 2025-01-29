Leharfoot Q3 Results 2025:Leharfoot declared their Q3 results on 27 Jan, 2025, reporting a significant increase in their financial performance. The topline revenue rose by 87.19% year-over-year, reaching ₹66.92 crore, while the profit surged by 111.65% to ₹2.18 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Leharfoot experienced a robust growth with revenue climbing by 77.74% and profit increasing by 71.65%. This substantial growth showcases the company's effective strategies and market positioning.
Despite the strong financial results, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 4.86% quarter-over-quarter and 7.09% year-over-year, indicating increased operational costs.
The operating income demonstrated a notable increase as well, up by 45.68% quarter-over-quarter and 67.38% year-over-year, further solidifying the company's financial health.
Leharfoot's Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹1.23, marking an increase of 29.47% year-over-year, reflecting improved profitability on a per-share basis.
Leharfoot has delivered a -6.51% return in the last week, while recording a 7.62% return over the last six months and 2.85% year-to-date return.
Currently, Leharfoot holds a market capitalization of ₹459.47 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹315 and a low of ₹117.05, reflecting a volatile yet promising stock performance.
Leharfoot Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|66.92
|37.65
|+77.74%
|35.75
|+87.19%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.02
|2.88
|+4.86%
|2.82
|+7.09%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.38
|1.25
|+10.4%
|1.11
|+24.32%
|Total Operating Expense
|62.21
|34.41
|+80.79%
|32.94
|+88.86%
|Operating Income
|4.72
|3.24
|+45.68%
|2.82
|+67.38%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.06
|1.73
|+76.88%
|1.54
|+98.7%
|Net Income
|2.18
|1.27
|+71.65%
|1.03
|+111.65%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.23
|0.72
|+70.83%
|0.95
|+29.47%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
