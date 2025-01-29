Leharfoot Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 111.65% YOY, profit at ₹2.18 crore and revenue at ₹66.92 crore

Leharfoot Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 87.19% YoY & profit increased by 111.65% YoY, profit at 2.18 crore and revenue at 66.92 crore

Published29 Jan 2025, 11:35 AM IST
Leharfoot Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025

Leharfoot Q3 Results 2025:Leharfoot declared their Q3 results on 27 Jan, 2025, reporting a significant increase in their financial performance. The topline revenue rose by 87.19% year-over-year, reaching 66.92 crore, while the profit surged by 111.65% to 2.18 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Leharfoot experienced a robust growth with revenue climbing by 77.74% and profit increasing by 71.65%. This substantial growth showcases the company's effective strategies and market positioning.

Leharfoot Q3 Results

Despite the strong financial results, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 4.86% quarter-over-quarter and 7.09% year-over-year, indicating increased operational costs.

The operating income demonstrated a notable increase as well, up by 45.68% quarter-over-quarter and 67.38% year-over-year, further solidifying the company's financial health.

Leharfoot's Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at 1.23, marking an increase of 29.47% year-over-year, reflecting improved profitability on a per-share basis.

Leharfoot has delivered a -6.51% return in the last week, while recording a 7.62% return over the last six months and 2.85% year-to-date return.

Currently, Leharfoot holds a market capitalization of 459.47 crore, with a 52-week high of 315 and a low of 117.05, reflecting a volatile yet promising stock performance.

Leharfoot Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue66.9237.65+77.74%35.75+87.19%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.022.88+4.86%2.82+7.09%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.381.25+10.4%1.11+24.32%
Total Operating Expense62.2134.41+80.79%32.94+88.86%
Operating Income4.723.24+45.68%2.82+67.38%
Net Income Before Taxes3.061.73+76.88%1.54+98.7%
Net Income2.181.27+71.65%1.03+111.65%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.230.72+70.83%0.95+29.47%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹2.18Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹66.92Cr

First Published:29 Jan 2025, 11:35 AM IST
