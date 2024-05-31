Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Leharfoot Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 28.69% YOY

Leharfoot Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 28.69% YOY

Livemint

Leharfoot Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 24.46% YoY & profit decreased by 28.69% YoY

Leharfoot Q4 Results Live

Leharfoot Q4 Results Live : Leharfoot, the company known for its innovative products, announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline witnessed a decrease of 24.46% compared to the same quarter last year, while the profit also saw a decline of 28.69% YoY.

In contrast to the previous quarter, Leharfoot experienced a growth in revenue by 6.46% and an increase in profit by 18.18%.

However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses recorded a significant rise of 8.04% q-o-q and a substantial increase of 20.72% Y-o-Y.

The operating income of Leharfoot was down by 7.52% q-o-q and decreased by 17.98% Y-o-Y, reflecting the challenging business environment.

The company reported an EPS of 0.75 for Q4, marking a decrease of 38.12% Y-o-Y, which might raise concerns among investors.

Furthermore, Leharfoot's performance in the market has been lackluster with a -0.23% return in the last 1 week, -8.44% return in the last 6 months, and a YTD return of -7.2%.

As of now, Leharfoot commands a market capitalization of 230.09 Cr with its 52-week high/low trading at 179 and 120 respectively.

Leharfoot Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue38.0635.75+6.46%50.39-24.46%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.042.82+8.04%2.52+20.72%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.131.11+2.15%0.89+27.53%
Total Operating Expense35.4632.94+7.65%47.21-24.89%
Operating Income2.62.82-7.52%3.18-17.98%
Net Income Before Taxes1.621.54+5.05%2.34-30.8%
Net Income1.221.03+18.18%1.71-28.69%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.750.95-21.05%1.21-38.12%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.22Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹38.06Cr

