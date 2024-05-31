Leharfoot Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 28.69% YOY

Leharfoot Q4 Results Live : Leharfoot, the company known for its innovative products, announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline witnessed a decrease of 24.46% compared to the same quarter last year, while the profit also saw a decline of 28.69% YoY.
In contrast to the previous quarter, Leharfoot experienced a growth in revenue by 6.46% and an increase in profit by 18.18%.
However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses recorded a significant rise of 8.04% q-o-q and a substantial increase of 20.72% Y-o-Y.
The operating income of Leharfoot was down by 7.52% q-o-q and decreased by 17.98% Y-o-Y, reflecting the challenging business environment.
The company reported an EPS of ₹0.75 for Q4, marking a decrease of 38.12% Y-o-Y, which might raise concerns among investors.
Furthermore, Leharfoot's performance in the market has been lackluster with a -0.23% return in the last 1 week, -8.44% return in the last 6 months, and a YTD return of -7.2%.
As of now, Leharfoot commands a market capitalization of ₹230.09 Cr with its 52-week high/low trading at ₹179 and ₹120 respectively.
Leharfoot Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|38.06
|35.75
|+6.46%
|50.39
|-24.46%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.04
|2.82
|+8.04%
|2.52
|+20.72%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.13
|1.11
|+2.15%
|0.89
|+27.53%
|Total Operating Expense
|35.46
|32.94
|+7.65%
|47.21
|-24.89%
|Operating Income
|2.6
|2.82
|-7.52%
|3.18
|-17.98%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.62
|1.54
|+5.05%
|2.34
|-30.8%
|Net Income
|1.22
|1.03
|+18.18%
|1.71
|-28.69%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.75
|0.95
|-21.05%
|1.21
|-38.12%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.22Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹38.06Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!