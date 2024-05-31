Leharfoot Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 28.69% YOY

Leharfoot Q4 Results Live : Leharfoot, the company known for its innovative products, announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline witnessed a decrease of 24.46% compared to the same quarter last year, while the profit also saw a decline of 28.69% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In contrast to the previous quarter, Leharfoot experienced a growth in revenue by 6.46% and an increase in profit by 18.18%.

However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses recorded a significant rise of 8.04% q-o-q and a substantial increase of 20.72% Y-o-Y.

The operating income of Leharfoot was down by 7.52% q-o-q and decreased by 17.98% Y-o-Y, reflecting the challenging business environment.

The company reported an EPS of ₹0.75 for Q4, marking a decrease of 38.12% Y-o-Y, which might raise concerns among investors.

Furthermore, Leharfoot's performance in the market has been lackluster with a -0.23% return in the last 1 week, -8.44% return in the last 6 months, and a YTD return of -7.2%.

As of now, Leharfoot commands a market capitalization of ₹230.09 Cr with its 52-week high/low trading at ₹179 and ₹120 respectively.

Leharfoot Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 38.06 35.75 +6.46% 50.39 -24.46% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.04 2.82 +8.04% 2.52 +20.72% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.13 1.11 +2.15% 0.89 +27.53% Total Operating Expense 35.46 32.94 +7.65% 47.21 -24.89% Operating Income 2.6 2.82 -7.52% 3.18 -17.98% Net Income Before Taxes 1.62 1.54 +5.05% 2.34 -30.8% Net Income 1.22 1.03 +18.18% 1.71 -28.69% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.75 0.95 -21.05% 1.21 -38.12%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.22Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹38.06Cr

