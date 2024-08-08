Lemon Tree Hotels Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 15.56% YOY

Lemon Tree Hotels Q1 Results Live : Lemon Tree Hotels declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 20.59% & the profit decreased by 15.56% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 18.12% and the profit decreased by 70.42%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.45% q-o-q & increased by 19.73% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 41.7% q-o-q & decreased by 1.48% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.25 for Q1 which decreased by 16.67% Y-o-Y.

Lemon Tree Hotels has delivered -7.37% return in the last 1 week, 3.2% return in last 6 months and 16.37% YTD return.

Currently the Lemon Tree Hotels has a market cap of ₹11043.28 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹158 & ₹92.5 respectively.

As of 08 Aug, 2024 out of 14 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating & 7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 08 Aug, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Lemon Tree Hotels Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 268.02 327.31 -18.12% 222.26 +20.59% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 74.08 69.59 +6.45% 61.87 +19.73% Depreciation/ Amortization 34.57 33.39 +3.53% 22.79 +51.66% Total Operating Expense 187.52 189.23 -0.9% 140.55 +33.42% Operating Income 80.49 138.08 -41.7% 81.7 -1.48% Net Income Before Taxes 29.21 89.03 -67.2% 36.22 -19.37% Net Income 19.81 66.98 -70.42% 23.46 -15.56% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.25 0.85 -70.59% 0.3 -16.67%