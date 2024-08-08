Lemon Tree Hotels Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 15.56% YOY

Lemon Tree Hotels Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 20.59% YoY & profit decreased by 15.56% YoY

Livemint
Published8 Aug 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Lemon Tree Hotels Q1 Results Live
Lemon Tree Hotels Q1 Results Live

Lemon Tree Hotels Q1 Results Live : Lemon Tree Hotels declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 20.59% & the profit decreased by 15.56% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 18.12% and the profit decreased by 70.42%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.45% q-o-q & increased by 19.73% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 41.7% q-o-q & decreased by 1.48% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.25 for Q1 which decreased by 16.67% Y-o-Y.

Lemon Tree Hotels has delivered -7.37% return in the last 1 week, 3.2% return in last 6 months and 16.37% YTD return.

Currently the Lemon Tree Hotels has a market cap of 11043.28 Cr and 52wk high/low of 158 & 92.5 respectively.

As of 08 Aug, 2024 out of 14 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating & 7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 08 Aug, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Lemon Tree Hotels Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue268.02327.31-18.12%222.26+20.59%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total74.0869.59+6.45%61.87+19.73%
Depreciation/ Amortization34.5733.39+3.53%22.79+51.66%
Total Operating Expense187.52189.23-0.9%140.55+33.42%
Operating Income80.49138.08-41.7%81.7-1.48%
Net Income Before Taxes29.2189.03-67.2%36.22-19.37%
Net Income19.8166.98-70.42%23.46-15.56%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.250.85-70.59%0.3-16.67%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹19.81Cr
₹268.02Cr
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 11:28 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsLemon Tree Hotels Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 15.56% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    298.85
    11:30 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    -1.4 (-0.47%)

    Tata Steel

    151.40
    11:30 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    -2.45 (-1.59%)

    Tata Power

    422.00
    11:30 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    -8.25 (-1.92%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    323.30
    11:30 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    -5.65 (-1.72%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Route Mobile

    1,611.00
    11:23 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    109.05 (7.26%)

    Laxmi Organic Industries

    275.50
    11:24 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    18.65 (7.26%)

    Triveni Turbines

    683.85
    11:24 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    45.8 (7.18%)

    DCM Shriram

    1,164.55
    11:23 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    68.9 (6.29%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,389.00100.00
      Chennai
      69,975.00-1,282.00
      Delhi
      70,940.00236.00
      Kolkata
      70,871.0029.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue