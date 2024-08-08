Lemon Tree Hotels Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 15.56% YOY

Lemon Tree Hotels Q1 Results Live : Lemon Tree Hotels declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 20.59% & the profit decreased by 15.56% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 18.12% and the profit decreased by 70.42%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.45% q-o-q & increased by 19.73% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 41.7% q-o-q & decreased by 1.48% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.25 for Q1 which decreased by 16.67% Y-o-Y.
Lemon Tree Hotels has delivered -7.37% return in the last 1 week, 3.2% return in last 6 months and 16.37% YTD return.
Currently the Lemon Tree Hotels has a market cap of ₹11043.28 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹158 & ₹92.5 respectively.
As of 08 Aug, 2024 out of 14 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating & 7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 08 Aug, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Lemon Tree Hotels Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|268.02
|327.31
|-18.12%
|222.26
|+20.59%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|74.08
|69.59
|+6.45%
|61.87
|+19.73%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|34.57
|33.39
|+3.53%
|22.79
|+51.66%
|Total Operating Expense
|187.52
|189.23
|-0.9%
|140.55
|+33.42%
|Operating Income
|80.49
|138.08
|-41.7%
|81.7
|-1.48%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|29.21
|89.03
|-67.2%
|36.22
|-19.37%
|Net Income
|19.81
|66.98
|-70.42%
|23.46
|-15.56%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.25
|0.85
|-70.59%
|0.3
|-16.67%
