Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Lemon Tree Hotels Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 15.56% YOY

Lemon Tree Hotels Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 15.56% YOY

Livemint

Lemon Tree Hotels Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 20.59% YoY & profit decreased by 15.56% YoY

Lemon Tree Hotels Q1 Results Live

Lemon Tree Hotels Q1 Results Live : Lemon Tree Hotels declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 20.59% & the profit decreased by 15.56% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 18.12% and the profit decreased by 70.42%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.45% q-o-q & increased by 19.73% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 41.7% q-o-q & decreased by 1.48% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.25 for Q1 which decreased by 16.67% Y-o-Y.

Lemon Tree Hotels has delivered -7.37% return in the last 1 week, 3.2% return in last 6 months and 16.37% YTD return.

Currently the Lemon Tree Hotels has a market cap of 11043.28 Cr and 52wk high/low of 158 & 92.5 respectively.

As of 08 Aug, 2024 out of 14 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating & 7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 08 Aug, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Lemon Tree Hotels Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue268.02327.31-18.12%222.26+20.59%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total74.0869.59+6.45%61.87+19.73%
Depreciation/ Amortization34.5733.39+3.53%22.79+51.66%
Total Operating Expense187.52189.23-0.9%140.55+33.42%
Operating Income80.49138.08-41.7%81.7-1.48%
Net Income Before Taxes29.2189.03-67.2%36.22-19.37%
Net Income19.8166.98-70.42%23.46-15.56%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.250.85-70.59%0.3-16.67%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹19.81Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹268.02Cr

