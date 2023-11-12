Lemon Tree Hotels Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 35.06% YOY
Lemon Tree Hotels, one of the leading hotel chains in India, has announced its financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2024 on November 9, 2023. The company reported a 15.5% year-on-year increase in revenue and a significant 35.06% year-on-year growth in profit. This strong performance reflects the resilience of the hospitality industry despite the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic.