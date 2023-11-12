Lemon Tree Hotels Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 35.06% YOY

Lemon Tree Hotels , one of the leading hotel chains in India, has announced its financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2024 on November 9, 2023. The company reported a 15.5% year-on-year increase in revenue and a significant 35.06% year-on-year growth in profit. This strong performance reflects the resilience of the hospitality industry despite the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Lemon Tree Hotels witnessed a modest 2.22% increase in revenue, while the profit margin experienced a slight decline of 3.46%. This could be attributed to various factors such as seasonality and market conditions during the period.

One of the notable highlights from the financial report is the rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses. The expenses increased by 5.71% quarter-on-quarter and 20.71% year-on-year. This indicates that the company is investing in its operations and expanding its reach in order to capitalize on the growing demand for hospitality services.

Despite the increase in expenses, Lemon Tree Hotels managed to achieve a robust operating income growth of 15.55% year-on-year. However, there was a slight decline of 2.98% quarter-on-quarter, which could be attributed to various factors such as inflation and market dynamics.

The earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 stood at ₹0.29, reflecting a significant 38.1% year-on-year increase. This indicates a positive outlook for the company's profitability and showcases its ability to generate value for its shareholders.

From an investment perspective, Lemon Tree Hotels has delivered impressive returns in the short and long term. The stock has witnessed a 7.67% return in the last week, a remarkable 29.09% return over the past six months, and an impressive 36.02% year-to-date return. This performance demonstrates the company's ability to create value for its investors.

As of November 12, 2023, Lemon Tree Hotels has a market capitalization of ₹9222.82 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹126.8 and ₹70.2 respectively. This indicates the market's confidence in the company's growth prospects and its ability to deliver sustainable returns.

The analyst coverage for Lemon Tree Hotels has been largely positive. Out of the 16 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 11 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. This suggests a strong consensus among analysts regarding the company's growth potential and future prospects.

In summary, Lemon Tree Hotels has reported strong financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, with a significant increase in revenue and profit. The company has demonstrated its ability to navigate through challenging market conditions and deliver value to its shareholders. With positive analyst coverage, impressive returns, and a strong market capitalization, Lemon Tree Hotels is well-positioned for future growth in the hospitality industry.

Lemon Tree Hotels Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 227.2 222.26 +2.22% 196.72 +15.5% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 65.4 61.87 +5.71% 54.18 +20.71% Depreciation/ Amortization 22.6 22.79 -0.84% 25.03 -9.68% Total Operating Expense 147.93 140.55 +5.25% 128.12 +15.47% Operating Income 79.27 81.7 -2.98% 68.6 +15.55% Net Income Before Taxes 35.04 36.22 -3.27% 24.97 +40.34% Net Income 22.65 23.46 -3.46% 16.77 +35.06% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.29 0.3 -3.33% 0.21 +38.1%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹22.65Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹227.2Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.