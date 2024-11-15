Lemon Tree Hotels Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 30.87% YoY

Lemon Tree Hotels Q2 Results 2024: Revenue increased by 25.16% YoY & profit increased by 30.87% YoY, profit at 29.64 crore and revenue at 284.37 crore.

Published15 Nov 2024, 01:32 PM IST
Lemon Tree Hotels Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024
Lemon Tree Hotels Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024

Lemon Tree Hotels Q2 Results 2024:Lemon Tree Hotels has announced its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024, revealing a robust performance with significant growth in both revenue and profits. The company declared its results on November 14, 2024, showcasing a topline increase of 25.16% year-on-year, with profits rising by 30.87% to 29.64 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Lemon Tree Hotels saw a revenue growth of 6.1% and a remarkable profit increase of 49.61%. This positive trend indicates the company's strong operational efficiency and market positioning.

Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a decline of 26.69% quarter-on-quarter and a decrease of 16.97% year-on-year, contributing to the improved profit margins. The operating income also reflected a healthy increase, up by 19.22% from the last quarter and 21.07% year-on-year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 0.37, marking a 27.59% increase compared to the same period last year. This growth in EPS is a positive signal for investors, indicating that the company is generating more income per share.

In terms of stock performance, Lemon Tree Hotels has delivered a return of 2.83% over the last week, although it has faced a decline of 14.25% over the past six months. Year-to-date, the stock has shown a modest return of 1.59%. Currently, the market capitalization of the company stands at 9641.03 crore, with a 52-week high and low of 158 and 111.8 respectively.

As of November 15, 2024, out of 16 analysts covering Lemon Tree Hotels, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, while 6 analysts have rated it as a Buy and 9 as a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation among analysts is to Strong Buy, reflecting confidence in the company's growth trajectory.

Lemon Tree Hotels Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue284.37268.02+6.1%227.2+25.16%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total54.374.08-26.69%65.4-16.97%
Depreciation/ Amortization34.7834.57+0.6%22.6+53.86%
Total Operating Expense188.4187.52+0.47%147.93+27.36%
Operating Income95.9780.49+19.22%79.27+21.07%
Net Income Before Taxes45.2629.21+54.98%35.04+29.19%
Net Income29.6419.81+49.61%22.65+30.87%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.370.25+48%0.29+27.59%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:15 Nov 2024, 01:32 PM IST
Lemon Tree Hotels Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 30.87% YoY

