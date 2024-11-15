Lemon Tree Hotels Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 30.87% YoY

Lemon Tree Hotels Q2 Results 2024:Lemon Tree Hotels has announced its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024, revealing a robust performance with significant growth in both revenue and profits. The company declared its results on November 14, 2024, showcasing a topline increase of 25.16% year-on-year, with profits rising by 30.87% to ₹29.64 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Lemon Tree Hotels saw a revenue growth of 6.1% and a remarkable profit increase of 49.61%. This positive trend indicates the company's strong operational efficiency and market positioning.

Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a decline of 26.69% quarter-on-quarter and a decrease of 16.97% year-on-year, contributing to the improved profit margins. The operating income also reflected a healthy increase, up by 19.22% from the last quarter and 21.07% year-on-year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.37, marking a 27.59% increase compared to the same period last year. This growth in EPS is a positive signal for investors, indicating that the company is generating more income per share.

In terms of stock performance, Lemon Tree Hotels has delivered a return of 2.83% over the last week, although it has faced a decline of 14.25% over the past six months. Year-to-date, the stock has shown a modest return of 1.59%. Currently, the market capitalization of the company stands at ₹9641.03 crore, with a 52-week high and low of ₹158 and ₹111.8 respectively.

As of November 15, 2024, out of 16 analysts covering Lemon Tree Hotels, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, while 6 analysts have rated it as a Buy and 9 as a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation among analysts is to Strong Buy, reflecting confidence in the company's growth trajectory.

Lemon Tree Hotels Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 284.37 268.02 +6.1% 227.2 +25.16% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 54.3 74.08 -26.69% 65.4 -16.97% Depreciation/ Amortization 34.78 34.57 +0.6% 22.6 +53.86% Total Operating Expense 188.4 187.52 +0.47% 147.93 +27.36% Operating Income 95.97 80.49 +19.22% 79.27 +21.07% Net Income Before Taxes 45.26 29.21 +54.98% 35.04 +29.19% Net Income 29.64 19.81 +49.61% 22.65 +30.87% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.37 0.25 +48% 0.29 +27.59%