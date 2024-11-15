Lemon Tree Hotels Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 30.87% YoY

Lemon Tree Hotels Q2 Results 2024:Lemon Tree Hotels has announced its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024, revealing a robust performance with significant growth in both revenue and profits. The company declared its results on November 14, 2024, showcasing a topline increase of 25.16% year-on-year, with profits rising by 30.87% to ₹29.64 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Lemon Tree Hotels saw a revenue growth of 6.1% and a remarkable profit increase of 49.61%. This positive trend indicates the company's strong operational efficiency and market positioning.
Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a decline of 26.69% quarter-on-quarter and a decrease of 16.97% year-on-year, contributing to the improved profit margins. The operating income also reflected a healthy increase, up by 19.22% from the last quarter and 21.07% year-on-year.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.37, marking a 27.59% increase compared to the same period last year. This growth in EPS is a positive signal for investors, indicating that the company is generating more income per share.
In terms of stock performance, Lemon Tree Hotels has delivered a return of 2.83% over the last week, although it has faced a decline of 14.25% over the past six months. Year-to-date, the stock has shown a modest return of 1.59%. Currently, the market capitalization of the company stands at ₹9641.03 crore, with a 52-week high and low of ₹158 and ₹111.8 respectively.
As of November 15, 2024, out of 16 analysts covering Lemon Tree Hotels, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, while 6 analysts have rated it as a Buy and 9 as a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation among analysts is to Strong Buy, reflecting confidence in the company's growth trajectory.
Lemon Tree Hotels Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|284.37
|268.02
|+6.1%
|227.2
|+25.16%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|54.3
|74.08
|-26.69%
|65.4
|-16.97%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|34.78
|34.57
|+0.6%
|22.6
|+53.86%
|Total Operating Expense
|188.4
|187.52
|+0.47%
|147.93
|+27.36%
|Operating Income
|95.97
|80.49
|+19.22%
|79.27
|+21.07%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|45.26
|29.21
|+54.98%
|35.04
|+29.19%
|Net Income
|29.64
|19.81
|+49.61%
|22.65
|+30.87%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.37
|0.25
|+48%
|0.29
|+27.59%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
