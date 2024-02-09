Lemon Tree Hotels Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 11.44% YOY

Lemon Tree Hotels declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 23.61% & the profit decreased by 11.44% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 27.07% and the profit increased by 56.31%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.41% q-o-q & increased by 25.82% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 34.23% q-o-q & increased by 3.39% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.45 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 11.76% Y-o-Y.

Lemon Tree Hotels has delivered -3.36% return in the last 1 week, 41.44% return in last 6 months and 12.77% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Lemon Tree Hotels has a market cap of ₹10699.45 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹146.45 & ₹72.5 respectively.

As of 09 Feb, 2024 out of 16 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &10 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 09 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lemon Tree Hotels Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 288.69 227.2 +27.07% 233.55 +23.61% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 68.94 65.4 +5.41% 54.79 +25.82% Depreciation/ Amortization 33.34 22.6 +47.49% 23.55 +41.55% Total Operating Expense 182.29 147.93 +23.23% 130.63 +39.55% Operating Income 106.4 79.27 +34.23% 102.92 +3.39% Net Income Before Taxes 55.54 35.04 +58.53% 59.2 -6.18% Net Income 35.4 22.65 +56.31% 39.97 -11.44% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.45 0.29 +55.17% 0.51 -11.76%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹35.4Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹288.69Cr

