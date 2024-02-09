Lemon Tree Hotels Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 11.44% YOY

Lemon Tree Hotels declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 23.61% & the profit decreased by 11.44% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 27.07% and the profit increased by 56.31%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.41% q-o-q & increased by 25.82% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 34.23% q-o-q & increased by 3.39% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.45 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 11.76% Y-o-Y.
Lemon Tree Hotels has delivered -3.36% return in the last 1 week, 41.44% return in last 6 months and 12.77% YTD return.
Currently the Lemon Tree Hotels has a market cap of ₹10699.45 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹146.45 & ₹72.5 respectively.
As of 09 Feb, 2024 out of 16 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &10 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 09 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Lemon Tree Hotels Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|288.69
|227.2
|+27.07%
|233.55
|+23.61%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|68.94
|65.4
|+5.41%
|54.79
|+25.82%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|33.34
|22.6
|+47.49%
|23.55
|+41.55%
|Total Operating Expense
|182.29
|147.93
|+23.23%
|130.63
|+39.55%
|Operating Income
|106.4
|79.27
|+34.23%
|102.92
|+3.39%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|55.54
|35.04
|+58.53%
|59.2
|-6.18%
|Net Income
|35.4
|22.65
|+56.31%
|39.97
|-11.44%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.45
|0.29
|+55.17%
|0.51
|-11.76%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹35.4Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹288.69Cr
