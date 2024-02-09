Hello User
Lemon Tree Hotels Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 11.44% YOY

Lemon Tree Hotels Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 11.44% YOY

Livemint

Lemon Tree Hotels Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 23.61% YoY & profit decreased by 11.44% YoY

Lemon Tree Hotels Q3 FY24 Results Live

Lemon Tree Hotels declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 23.61% & the profit decreased by 11.44% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 27.07% and the profit increased by 56.31%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.41% q-o-q & increased by 25.82% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 34.23% q-o-q & increased by 3.39% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.45 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 11.76% Y-o-Y.

Lemon Tree Hotels has delivered -3.36% return in the last 1 week, 41.44% return in last 6 months and 12.77% YTD return.

Currently the Lemon Tree Hotels has a market cap of 10699.45 Cr and 52wk high/low of 146.45 & 72.5 respectively.

As of 09 Feb, 2024 out of 16 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &10 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 09 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Lemon Tree Hotels Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue288.69227.2+27.07%233.55+23.61%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total68.9465.4+5.41%54.79+25.82%
Depreciation/ Amortization33.3422.6+47.49%23.55+41.55%
Total Operating Expense182.29147.93+23.23%130.63+39.55%
Operating Income106.479.27+34.23%102.92+3.39%
Net Income Before Taxes55.5435.04+58.53%59.2-6.18%
Net Income35.422.65+56.31%39.97-11.44%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.450.29+55.17%0.51-11.76%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹35.4Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹288.69Cr

