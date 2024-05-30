Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Lemon Tree Hotels Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 52.33% YOY

Lemon Tree Hotels Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 52.33% YOY

Livemint

Lemon Tree Hotels Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 29.53% YoY & profit increased by 52.33% YoY

Lemon Tree Hotels Q4 Results Live

Lemon Tree Hotels Q4 Results Live : Lemon Tree Hotels declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit. The topline increased by 29.53% year-over-year, while the profit saw a substantial rise of 52.33% YoY.

Comparing the results to the previous quarter, Lemon Tree Hotels witnessed a revenue growth of 13.38% and a remarkable profit increase of 89.2%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for the company rose by 0.95% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 22.19% year-over-year, reflecting a steady financial management.

Moreover, the operating income showed a positive trend with a growth of 29.77% q-o-q and an increase of 18.66% Y-o-Y, indicating operational efficiency.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 0.85, marking a significant growth of 51.81% Y-o-Y, showcasing strong financial performance.

Despite a -7.54% return in the last 1 week, Lemon Tree Hotels has delivered impressive returns of 21.68% in the last 6 months and 15.69% year-to-date, demonstrating resilience and potential for investors.

As of 30 May, 2024, Lemon Tree Hotels has a market cap of 10978.09 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 158 & 89.9 respectively, highlighting stability and market presence.

Analysts covering the company have shown confidence in Lemon Tree Hotels, with 1 analyst giving a Sell rating, 1 analyst giving a Hold rating, 6 analysts giving a Buy rating, and 7 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 30 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy, indicating a positive outlook for Lemon Tree Hotels in the market.

Lemon Tree Hotels Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue327.31288.69+13.38%252.69+29.53%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total69.5968.94+0.95%56.95+22.19%
Depreciation/ Amortization33.3933.34+0.15%23.52+41.96%
Total Operating Expense189.23182.29+3.81%136.33+38.81%
Operating Income138.08106.4+29.77%116.36+18.66%
Net Income Before Taxes89.0355.54+60.29%73.37+21.35%
Net Income66.9835.4+89.2%43.97+52.33%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.850.45+88.89%0.56+51.81%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹66.98Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹327.31Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.