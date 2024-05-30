Lemon Tree Hotels Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 52.33% YOY

Lemon Tree Hotels Q4 Results Live : Lemon Tree Hotels declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit. The topline increased by 29.53% year-over-year, while the profit saw a substantial rise of 52.33% YoY.
Comparing the results to the previous quarter, Lemon Tree Hotels witnessed a revenue growth of 13.38% and a remarkable profit increase of 89.2%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses for the company rose by 0.95% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 22.19% year-over-year, reflecting a steady financial management.
Moreover, the operating income showed a positive trend with a growth of 29.77% q-o-q and an increase of 18.66% Y-o-Y, indicating operational efficiency.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹0.85, marking a significant growth of 51.81% Y-o-Y, showcasing strong financial performance.
Despite a -7.54% return in the last 1 week, Lemon Tree Hotels has delivered impressive returns of 21.68% in the last 6 months and 15.69% year-to-date, demonstrating resilience and potential for investors.
As of 30 May, 2024, Lemon Tree Hotels has a market cap of ₹10978.09 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹158 & ₹89.9 respectively, highlighting stability and market presence.
Analysts covering the company have shown confidence in Lemon Tree Hotels, with 1 analyst giving a Sell rating, 1 analyst giving a Hold rating, 6 analysts giving a Buy rating, and 7 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 30 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy, indicating a positive outlook for Lemon Tree Hotels in the market.
Lemon Tree Hotels Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|327.31
|288.69
|+13.38%
|252.69
|+29.53%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|69.59
|68.94
|+0.95%
|56.95
|+22.19%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|33.39
|33.34
|+0.15%
|23.52
|+41.96%
|Total Operating Expense
|189.23
|182.29
|+3.81%
|136.33
|+38.81%
|Operating Income
|138.08
|106.4
|+29.77%
|116.36
|+18.66%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|89.03
|55.54
|+60.29%
|73.37
|+21.35%
|Net Income
|66.98
|35.4
|+89.2%
|43.97
|+52.33%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.85
|0.45
|+88.89%
|0.56
|+51.81%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹66.98Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹327.31Cr
