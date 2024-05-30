Lemon Tree Hotels Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 52.33% YOY

Lemon Tree Hotels Q4 Results Live : Lemon Tree Hotels declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit. The topline increased by 29.53% year-over-year, while the profit saw a substantial rise of 52.33% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Comparing the results to the previous quarter, Lemon Tree Hotels witnessed a revenue growth of 13.38% and a remarkable profit increase of 89.2%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for the company rose by 0.95% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 22.19% year-over-year, reflecting a steady financial management. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, the operating income showed a positive trend with a growth of 29.77% q-o-q and an increase of 18.66% Y-o-Y, indicating operational efficiency.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹0.85, marking a significant growth of 51.81% Y-o-Y, showcasing strong financial performance.

Despite a -7.54% return in the last 1 week, Lemon Tree Hotels has delivered impressive returns of 21.68% in the last 6 months and 15.69% year-to-date, demonstrating resilience and potential for investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 30 May, 2024, Lemon Tree Hotels has a market cap of ₹10978.09 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹158 & ₹89.9 respectively, highlighting stability and market presence.

Analysts covering the company have shown confidence in Lemon Tree Hotels, with 1 analyst giving a Sell rating, 1 analyst giving a Hold rating, 6 analysts giving a Buy rating, and 7 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 30 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy, indicating a positive outlook for Lemon Tree Hotels in the market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lemon Tree Hotels Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 327.31 288.69 +13.38% 252.69 +29.53% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 69.59 68.94 +0.95% 56.95 +22.19% Depreciation/ Amortization 33.39 33.34 +0.15% 23.52 +41.96% Total Operating Expense 189.23 182.29 +3.81% 136.33 +38.81% Operating Income 138.08 106.4 +29.77% 116.36 +18.66% Net Income Before Taxes 89.03 55.54 +60.29% 73.37 +21.35% Net Income 66.98 35.4 +89.2% 43.97 +52.33% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.85 0.45 +88.89% 0.56 +51.81%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹66.98Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹327.31Cr

