Lenovo delivers a surprise profit boost

Lenovo’s core PC segment looks thoroughly lackluster, reflecting the end of the pandemic bump. Revenue at its devices segment, which also includes smartphones, fell 11% from a year earlier. According to industry tracker IDC, Lenovo’s PC shipments fell 16% year-over-year last quarter, although it retained its top position with around 23% market share. The outlook doesn’t look bright: The market will very likely revert to the prepandemic slow-growth normal. PC makers like Lenovo will try to sell more premium products to make up for slowing volume growth but a looming recession may affect how much consumers are willing to spend.