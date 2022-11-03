Lenovo delivers a surprise profit boost
- The company’s business was supposed to fall apart after the pandemic boost, but that isn’t what’s happening
The personal-computer pandemic boom is logging off. But the world’s largest PC maker has managed to deliver surprising profit growth from its service businesses. Investors should welcome the reset.
China’s Lenovo on Thursday reported a 4% increase from a year earlier in its operating profit for the quarter ending in September—despite a 4% slide in revenue. Both numbers exceeded analysts’ forecasts according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Analysts’ consensus estimate was a 9% operating-income decline.
Lenovo’s core PC segment looks thoroughly lackluster, reflecting the end of the pandemic bump. Revenue at its devices segment, which also includes smartphones, fell 11% from a year earlier. According to industry tracker IDC, Lenovo’s PC shipments fell 16% year-over-year last quarter, although it retained its top position with around 23% market share. The outlook doesn’t look bright: The market will very likely revert to the prepandemic slow-growth normal. PC makers like Lenovo will try to sell more premium products to make up for slowing volume growth but a looming recession may affect how much consumers are willing to spend.
The bright spot is Lenovo’s businesses besides selling PCs. Those other segments accounted for around 37% of its revenue last quarter. Operating profit at its solutions-and-services group grew 29% year over year. In particular, revenue at its managed-service business—helping companies deal with their IT systems—increased 69% from a year earlier. Given the segment’s high operating margin of 21%, strong growth there could help offset the expected decline in its device business, which only has a margin of 7%.
Lenovo’s data-center business, which has been in the red for a long time, has also started to be profitable again in the past four quarters. Revenue there grew 33%, but operating margin is still tiny at 1.4%. Keeping the business profitable, however, would at least remove one longstanding drag.
Lenovo’s share price has dropped 34% this year, in line with peers like HP Inc. and Dell Technologies. Investors will probably hesitate to jump back in soon, given the slowing economy, even though the stock is trading at less than five times the next 12 months’ expected earnings.
But Lenovo’s effort to diversify outside of PCs is moving in the right direction. Investors might find themselves rewarded if the company continues to make progress.
