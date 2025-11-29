Lenskart Q2 results: Revenue up 23% YoY to ₹21,466 million, profit jumps 49% YoY to ₹1,130 million

Lenskart reported operating revenue of ₹21,466 million, up 23.9% year-on-year (YoY) in its second quarter earnings report for financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), with revenues for first half of the year (H1Fy26) at ₹41,788 million, up 25.3% YoY, in its quarter results on 29 November.

Further, the company reported EBIDTA of ₹4,258 million, up 34.5% YoY for Q2FY26, while EBIDTA for H1FY26 is at 7,908 million, up 37.1% YoY.

Profit after tax (PAT) for Q2FY26 is at ₹1,130 million up 49.6% YoY, and PAT for H1FY26 is at 1,937 million up 98.1% YoY, it said.

Lenskart Q2FY26 earnings: Key Highlights In terms of profitability, the lensmaker reported that in H1FY26, its profit after tax of ₹ 1,937 million has almost matched the full-year FY25 Adjusted PAT* of ₹ 2,140 Mn in just six months. Notably, it said that PAT grew 98.1% YoY while PAT margin expanded from 2.9% to 4.6%.

In terms of growth indicators, the company further noted that in H1FY26, India market delivered 24.7% revenue growth YoY, and EBITDA margin rose to 19.5% (vs 16.0% in H1 FY25). The international grew 26.1% with 18.2% EBITDA margin, showing "balanced growth" for the company across markets.

It added that in H1FY26, majority of the revenue growth was driven by volume growth of 22% YoY.

In terms of store sales, the company said that in H1FY26, Same-Store Sales Growth (SSSG) in India was at 15.3%, while accelerating store additions to 203 net new stores (vs. 86 last year). Internationally, most growth was Same-Store driven, with only 22 net new stores added, it said.

Highlighting its operational milestones, Lenskart said that in Q2FY26, it solf 8.3 million units (up 20.2% YoY), added 143 new stores, and performed 5.6 million eye tests (up 44.3% YoY).

In H1FY26, it sold 16.7 million units (up 22% YoY), opened 225 new stores (up 101% YoY), and performed 10.7 million eye tests (up 46.9% YoY). Growth in eye-testing it attributed to remote eye-test capability, where centrally located optometrists conduct accurate refractions using our Al-enabled diagnostic system.

It further added that 46% of eye tests were for first time customers, “indicating growing refractive error awareness and Lenskart's role in expanding the market”; and that it has expanded presence to 32 new cities.

In India, Tier 2+ expansion accelerated sharply with 93 net new stores in H1FY26 versus just 14 in H1FY25, it said.

It further noted that the company's app had over 100 million downloads, and sales were over 45% “digitally influenced”. 'It's still Day Zero', CEO Peyush Bansal tells shareholders In a letter to the shareholders, Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal thanked them for their trust during the company's IPO, adding that its performance “validates our vision and the dedication of thousands of employees”.

“We see this IPO as the start of a new chapter, with higher standards of transparency, governance, and performance, while staying true to our purpose of transforming how people see the world,” he added.

According to Bansal, the company's H1FY26 performance indicates that it is “entering a phase of compounding”, where investment in technology, supply chain, optometry, design and our omnichannel model “are now generating strong operating leverage”.

He added that the company is not only competing in the eyewear market, but expanding it with “consistent Store Payback across Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets” and reaching out to first time customers.

He added that the company sees artificial intelligence (AI) as a “core enabler” for its Al-led projects — eye testing, self-test kiosks, mobile testing tools, store location intelligence, and computer vision for optimised layouts.

“Our upcoming smart eyewear, “B by Lenskart Smart Glasses”, powered by Al and Snapdragon, is an effort to show that India can lead the next wave of consumer technology with products that are intelligent, personal, and globally relevant,” he added.