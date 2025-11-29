Lenskart Q2 results: Revenue up 23% YoY to ₹21,466 million, profit jumps 49% YoY to ₹1,130 million

Lenskart reported operating revenue of ₹21,466 million, up 23.9% year-on-year (YoY) in its second quarter earnings report for financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), with revenues for first half of the year (H1Fy26) at ₹41,788 million, up 25.3% YoY, in its quarter results on 29 November.
Further, the company reported EBIDTA of ₹4,258 million, up 34.5% YoY for Q2FY26, while EBIDTA for H1FY26 is at 7,908 million, up 37.1% YoY.
Profit after tax (PAT) for Q2FY26 is at ₹1,130 million up 49.6% YoY, and PAT for H1FY26 is at 1,937 million up 98.1% YoY, it said.
In a letter to the shareholders, Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal thanked them for their trust during the company's IPO, adding that its performance “validates our vision and the dedication of thousands of employees”.
“We see this IPO as the start of a new chapter, with higher standards of transparency, governance, and performance, while staying true to our purpose of transforming how people see the world,” he added.
According to Bansal, the company's H1FY26 performance indicates that it is “entering a phase of compounding”, where investment in technology, supply chain, optometry, design and our omnichannel model “are now generating strong operating leverage”.
He added that the company is not only competing in the eyewear market, but expanding it with “consistent Store Payback across Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets” and reaching out to first time customers.
He added that the company sees artificial intelligence (AI) as a “core enabler” for its Al-led projects — eye testing, self-test kiosks, mobile testing tools, store location intelligence, and computer vision for optimised layouts.
“Our upcoming smart eyewear, “B by Lenskart Smart Glasses”, powered by Al and Snapdragon, is an effort to show that India can lead the next wave of consumer technology with products that are intelligent, personal, and globally relevant,” he added.
“This is our first quarterly communication as a listed company, and we aim to earn your trust through consistent execution and transparent reporting. We will clearly explain performance drivers, highlight progress and challenges, and stay focused on long-term health over short-term movements. We are grateful to have you as partners. It's still Day Zero — the journey toward ‘Vision for a Billion’ has only begun,” he stated.