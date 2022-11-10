Lenskart slips into the red in FY22 even as revenue jumps 66%1 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 05:31 PM IST
Total expenses rose 72.8% to about ₹1,726 crore in FY22, as the company incurred abut 71.9% higher cost on advertising and promotion
Total expenses rose 72.8% to about ₹1,726 crore in FY22, as the company incurred abut 71.9% higher cost on advertising and promotion
Omnichannel eyewear retailer Lenskart recorded a net loss of ₹102.3 crore in FY22 as against a net profit of about ₹29 crore in FY21, despite reporting an other income of about ₹115 crore.