LG Balakrishnan & Bros Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 0.54% YoY

LG Balakrishnan & Bros declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 3.33% & the profit increased by 0.54% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.04% and the profit decreased by 3.92%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.34% q-o-q & increased by 9.39% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 4.11% q-o-q & decreased by 1.91% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹23.11 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 2.23% Y-o-Y.
LG Balakrishnan & Bros has delivered -1.52% return in the last 1 week, 18.28% return in the last 6 months and 1.33% YTD return.
Currently, LG Balakrishnan & Bros has a market cap of ₹4002.38 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1425 & ₹645.1 respectively.
As of 01 Feb, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 01 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
LG Balakrishnan & Bros Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|600.37
|600.11
|+0.04%
|581.03
|+3.33%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|92.96
|87.42
|+6.34%
|84.98
|+9.39%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|19.6
|18.49
|+6%
|19.88
|-1.36%
|Total Operating Expense
|513.44
|509.46
|+0.78%
|492.42
|+4.27%
|Operating Income
|86.92
|90.65
|-4.11%
|88.62
|-1.91%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|96.87
|100.64
|-3.75%
|92.85
|+4.33%
|Net Income
|72.54
|75.5
|-3.92%
|72.15
|+0.54%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|23.11
|22.75
|+1.59%
|22.61
|+2.23%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹72.54Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹600.37Cr
