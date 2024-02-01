Hello User
LG Balakrishnan & Bros Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 0.54% YoY

LG Balakrishnan & Bros Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 0.54% YoY

Livemint

LG Balakrishnan & Bros Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 3.33% YoY & profit increased by 0.54% YoY

LG Balakrishnan & Bros Q3 FY24 Results Live

LG Balakrishnan & Bros declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 3.33% & the profit increased by 0.54% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.04% and the profit decreased by 3.92%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.34% q-o-q & increased by 9.39% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.11% q-o-q & decreased by 1.91% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 23.11 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 2.23% Y-o-Y.

LG Balakrishnan & Bros has delivered -1.52% return in the last 1 week, 18.28% return in the last 6 months and 1.33% YTD return.

Currently, LG Balakrishnan & Bros has a market cap of 4002.38 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1425 & 645.1 respectively.

As of 01 Feb, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

LG Balakrishnan & Bros Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue600.37600.11+0.04%581.03+3.33%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total92.9687.42+6.34%84.98+9.39%
Depreciation/ Amortization19.618.49+6%19.88-1.36%
Total Operating Expense513.44509.46+0.78%492.42+4.27%
Operating Income86.9290.65-4.11%88.62-1.91%
Net Income Before Taxes96.87100.64-3.75%92.85+4.33%
Net Income72.5475.5-3.92%72.15+0.54%
Diluted Normalized EPS23.1122.75+1.59%22.61+2.23%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹72.54Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹600.37Cr

