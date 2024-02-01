LG Balakrishnan & Bros Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 0.54% YoY

LG Balakrishnan & Bros declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 3.33% & the profit increased by 0.54% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.04% and the profit decreased by 3.92%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.34% q-o-q & increased by 9.39% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.11% q-o-q & decreased by 1.91% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹23.11 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 2.23% Y-o-Y.

LG Balakrishnan & Bros has delivered -1.52% return in the last 1 week, 18.28% return in the last 6 months and 1.33% YTD return.

Currently, LG Balakrishnan & Bros has a market cap of ₹4002.38 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1425 & ₹645.1 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 01 Feb, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

LG Balakrishnan & Bros Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 600.37 600.11 +0.04% 581.03 +3.33% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 92.96 87.42 +6.34% 84.98 +9.39% Depreciation/ Amortization 19.6 18.49 +6% 19.88 -1.36% Total Operating Expense 513.44 509.46 +0.78% 492.42 +4.27% Operating Income 86.92 90.65 -4.11% 88.62 -1.91% Net Income Before Taxes 96.87 100.64 -3.75% 92.85 +4.33% Net Income 72.54 75.5 -3.92% 72.15 +0.54% Diluted Normalized EPS 23.11 22.75 +1.59% 22.61 +2.23%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹72.54Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹600.37Cr

