LG Energy Solution posts profit turnaround for 2021
- For 2021, revenue jumped 42% to KRW17.852 trillion
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd. posted a profit turnaround for 2021, with fourth-quarter earnings swinging to profit on brisk electric-vehicle battery sales.
South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd. posted a profit turnaround for 2021, with fourth-quarter earnings swinging to profit on brisk electric-vehicle battery sales.
Fourth-quarter net profit was 71.81 billion Korean won ($60.0 million), compared with net loss of KRW436.49 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, LG Energy said Tuesday.
Fourth-quarter net profit was 71.81 billion Korean won ($60.0 million), compared with net loss of KRW436.49 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, LG Energy said Tuesday.
Revenue during the quarter rose 1.9% to KRW4.439 trillion. The company reported operating profit of KRW75.73 billion for the quarter.
For 2021, revenue jumped 42% to KRW17.852 trillion, while net profit was KRW929.87 billion, swinging from net loss of KRW449.35 billion a year earlier.
LG Energy attributed the profit turnaround to strong demand for EV batteries from global car makers in 2021.
The company, an EV-battery supplier for Tesla Inc. and General Motors Co., said it plans to increase its capital expenditure by 58% to KRW6.3 trillion in 2022.
The company expects revenue to rise 8% to KRW19.2 trillion in 2022.
LG Energy has become the second-biggest listed company in South Korea by market capitalization after setting the record for the country’s largest-ever IPO at $11 billion in January.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!