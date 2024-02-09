Lgb Forge Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 49.06% YOY

Lgb Forge declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 7.51% & the loss decreased by 49.06% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.86% and the loss increased by 28.63%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.44% q-o-q & increased by 10.84% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 50.1% q-o-q & increased by 63.58% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.09 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 50% Y-o-Y.

Lgb Forge has delivered 14.17% return in the last 1 week, 57.61% return in last 6 months and 11.11% YTD return.

Currently the Lgb Forge has a market cap of ₹345.39 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹14.55 & ₹7.45 respectively.

Lgb Forge Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 27.95 28.78 -2.86% 26 +7.51% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.91 5.72 +3.44% 5.33 +10.84% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.12 1.13 -1.17% 1.19 -6.04% Total Operating Expense 29.47 29.78 -1.07% 30.15 -2.28% Operating Income -1.51 -1.01 -50.1% -4.15 +63.58% Net Income Before Taxes -2.23 -1.74 -28.63% -4.38 +49.06% Net Income -2.23 -1.74 -28.63% -4.38 +49.06% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.09 -0.07 -28.57% -0.18 +50%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-2.23Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹27.95Cr

