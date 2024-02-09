Lgb Forge Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 49.06% YOY

Lgb Forge declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 7.51% & the loss decreased by 49.06% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.86% and the loss increased by 28.63%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.44% q-o-q & increased by 10.84% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 50.1% q-o-q & increased by 63.58% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.09 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 50% Y-o-Y.
Lgb Forge has delivered 14.17% return in the last 1 week, 57.61% return in last 6 months and 11.11% YTD return.
Currently the Lgb Forge has a market cap of ₹345.39 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹14.55 & ₹7.45 respectively.
Lgb Forge Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|27.95
|28.78
|-2.86%
|26
|+7.51%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.91
|5.72
|+3.44%
|5.33
|+10.84%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.12
|1.13
|-1.17%
|1.19
|-6.04%
|Total Operating Expense
|29.47
|29.78
|-1.07%
|30.15
|-2.28%
|Operating Income
|-1.51
|-1.01
|-50.1%
|-4.15
|+63.58%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-2.23
|-1.74
|-28.63%
|-4.38
|+49.06%
|Net Income
|-2.23
|-1.74
|-28.63%
|-4.38
|+49.06%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.09
|-0.07
|-28.57%
|-0.18
|+50%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-2.23Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹27.95Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!