Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Lgb Forge Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 49.06% YOY

Lgb Forge Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 49.06% YOY

Livemint

Lgb Forge Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 7.51% YoY & loss decreased by 49.06% YoY

Lgb Forge Q3 FY24 Results Live

Lgb Forge declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 7.51% & the loss decreased by 49.06% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.86% and the loss increased by 28.63%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.44% q-o-q & increased by 10.84% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 50.1% q-o-q & increased by 63.58% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.09 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 50% Y-o-Y.

Lgb Forge has delivered 14.17% return in the last 1 week, 57.61% return in last 6 months and 11.11% YTD return.

Currently the Lgb Forge has a market cap of 345.39 Cr and 52wk high/low of 14.55 & 7.45 respectively.

Lgb Forge Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue27.9528.78-2.86%26+7.51%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.915.72+3.44%5.33+10.84%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.121.13-1.17%1.19-6.04%
Total Operating Expense29.4729.78-1.07%30.15-2.28%
Operating Income-1.51-1.01-50.1%-4.15+63.58%
Net Income Before Taxes-2.23-1.74-28.63%-4.38+49.06%
Net Income-2.23-1.74-28.63%-4.38+49.06%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.09-0.07-28.57%-0.18+50%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-2.23Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹27.95Cr

