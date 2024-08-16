Libas Consumer Products Q1 results: profit at ₹1.64Cr, Revenue increased by 4.7% YoY

Libas Consumer Products Q1 Results Live : Libas Consumer Products declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 4.7% compared to the same period last year, reaching ₹1.64Cr in profit. This marks a significant turnaround from the previous fiscal year's Q1, where the company reported a loss of ₹2.3Cr. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 16.47%.
One of the key highlights was the substantial decrease in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which declined by 26.23% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 5.02% year-on-year. This reduction in expenses contributed to the overall improvement in profitability.
Operating income showed a remarkable increase, up by 386.17% quarter-on-quarter and 422.48% year-on-year. This significant rise in operating income underscores the company's effective cost management and operational efficiency.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.62, reflecting an impressive increase of 171.26% year-on-year. This indicates enhanced profitability and value creation for shareholders.
Despite these positive financial metrics, Libas Consumer Products has delivered a -3.82% return over the last week, -27.53% return over the last six months, and a -6.39% year-to-date return. This suggests that market sentiment has been relatively bearish despite the company's improved financial performance.
Currently, Libas Consumer Products has a market capitalization of ₹44.42 Cr. The stock has traded within a 52-week high/low range of ₹27.35 and ₹11.05, respectively, indicating significant volatility in its market performance.
Libas Consumer Products Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|18.74
|22.44
|-16.47%
|17.9
|+4.7%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.48
|0.66
|-26.23%
|0.51
|-5.02%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.04
|0.06
|-34.97%
|0.05
|-23.71%
|Total Operating Expense
|15.23
|23.67
|-35.66%
|18.99
|-19.81%
|Operating Income
|3.51
|-1.23
|+386.17%
|-1.09
|+422.48%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.74
|4.13
|-57.92%
|-2.3
|+175.5%
|Net Income
|1.64
|4.09
|-59.79%
|-2.3
|+171.36%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.62
|1.57
|-60.51%
|-0.87
|+171.26%
