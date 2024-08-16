Libas Consumer Products Q1 results: profit at ₹1.64Cr, Revenue increased by 4.7% YoY

Libas Consumer Products Q1 Results Live : Libas Consumer Products declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 4.7% compared to the same period last year, reaching ₹1.64Cr in profit. This marks a significant turnaround from the previous fiscal year's Q1, where the company reported a loss of ₹2.3Cr. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 16.47%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One of the key highlights was the substantial decrease in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which declined by 26.23% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 5.02% year-on-year. This reduction in expenses contributed to the overall improvement in profitability.

Operating income showed a remarkable increase, up by 386.17% quarter-on-quarter and 422.48% year-on-year. This significant rise in operating income underscores the company's effective cost management and operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.62, reflecting an impressive increase of 171.26% year-on-year. This indicates enhanced profitability and value creation for shareholders.

Despite these positive financial metrics, Libas Consumer Products has delivered a -3.82% return over the last week, -27.53% return over the last six months, and a -6.39% year-to-date return. This suggests that market sentiment has been relatively bearish despite the company's improved financial performance.

Currently, Libas Consumer Products has a market capitalization of ₹44.42 Cr. The stock has traded within a 52-week high/low range of ₹27.35 and ₹11.05, respectively, indicating significant volatility in its market performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Libas Consumer Products Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 18.74 22.44 -16.47% 17.9 +4.7% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.48 0.66 -26.23% 0.51 -5.02% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.04 0.06 -34.97% 0.05 -23.71% Total Operating Expense 15.23 23.67 -35.66% 18.99 -19.81% Operating Income 3.51 -1.23 +386.17% -1.09 +422.48% Net Income Before Taxes 1.74 4.13 -57.92% -2.3 +175.5% Net Income 1.64 4.09 -59.79% -2.3 +171.36% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.62 1.57 -60.51% -0.87 +171.26%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.64Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹18.74Cr

