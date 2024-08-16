Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Libas Consumer Products Q1 results: profit at ₹1.64Cr, Revenue increased by 4.7% YoY

Libas Consumer Products Q1 results: profit at ₹1.64Cr, Revenue increased by 4.7% YoY

Livemint

Libas Consumer Products Q1 results: Revenue increased by 4.7% YoY & profit at 1.64Cr

Libas Consumer Products Q1 Results Live

Libas Consumer Products Q1 Results Live : Libas Consumer Products declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 4.7% compared to the same period last year, reaching 1.64Cr in profit. This marks a significant turnaround from the previous fiscal year's Q1, where the company reported a loss of 2.3Cr. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 16.47%.

One of the key highlights was the substantial decrease in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which declined by 26.23% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 5.02% year-on-year. This reduction in expenses contributed to the overall improvement in profitability.

Operating income showed a remarkable increase, up by 386.17% quarter-on-quarter and 422.48% year-on-year. This significant rise in operating income underscores the company's effective cost management and operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.62, reflecting an impressive increase of 171.26% year-on-year. This indicates enhanced profitability and value creation for shareholders.

Despite these positive financial metrics, Libas Consumer Products has delivered a -3.82% return over the last week, -27.53% return over the last six months, and a -6.39% year-to-date return. This suggests that market sentiment has been relatively bearish despite the company's improved financial performance.

Currently, Libas Consumer Products has a market capitalization of 44.42 Cr. The stock has traded within a 52-week high/low range of 27.35 and 11.05, respectively, indicating significant volatility in its market performance.

Libas Consumer Products Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue18.7422.44-16.47%17.9+4.7%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.480.66-26.23%0.51-5.02%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.040.06-34.97%0.05-23.71%
Total Operating Expense15.2323.67-35.66%18.99-19.81%
Operating Income3.51-1.23+386.17%-1.09+422.48%
Net Income Before Taxes1.744.13-57.92%-2.3+175.5%
Net Income1.644.09-59.79%-2.3+171.36%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.621.57-60.51%-0.87+171.26%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.64Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹18.74Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

