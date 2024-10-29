LIC Housing Finance Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 11.41% YOY

LIC Housing Finance Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 2.71% YoY & profit increased by 11.41% YoY

Livemint
Published29 Oct 2024, 10:56 AM IST
LIC Housing Finance Q2 Results Live
LIC Housing Finance Q2 Results Live

LIC Housing Finance Q2 Results Live : LIC Housing Finance declared its Q2 results on 28 October 2024, showing a topline increase of 2.71% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit growth of 11.41% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 2.31% while profit increased by 1.82%.

Despite the positive growth in revenue and profit, the Selling, General and Administrative expenses saw a significant rise, increasing by 13.31% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and 23.84% YoY. This surge in expenses could impact the overall profitability margins in the future.

The operating income for the quarter was also encouraging, up by 2.84% QoQ and 13.08% YoY. However, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 25.26, which is a decline of 9.12% YoY.

Looking at the stock performance, LIC Housing Finance has delivered a return of 1.76% in the last week, but the stock has seen a decline of 7.26% over the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has performed well with a return of 15.36%.

As of 29 October 2024, LIC Housing Finance has a market capitalization of 34,018.65 crore, with a 52-week high of 826.75 and a low of 435. The stock's current valuation reflects mixed sentiments in the market.

Out of 27 analysts covering LIC Housing Finance, there is a diverse range of recommendations. One analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, five have rated it as Sell, nine as Hold, six as Buy, and six as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of 29 October 2024 is to Buy, indicating some optimism about the company's future performance.

LIC Housing Finance Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6926.146769.53+2.31%6743.38+2.71%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total182.49161.05+13.31%147.36+23.84%
Depreciation/ Amortization23.9422.5+6.4%13.16+81.91%
Total Operating Expense5274.615163.65+2.15%5282.83-0.16%
Operating Income1651.531605.88+2.84%1460.55+13.08%
Net Income Before Taxes1665.031633.2+1.95%1483.04+12.27%
Net Income1327.711304.03+1.82%1191.77+11.41%
Diluted Normalized EPS25.2625.79-2.03%27.8-9.12%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹1327.71Cr
₹6926.14Cr
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 10:56 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsLIC Housing Finance Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 11.41% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    140.95
    10:58 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -6.15 (-4.18%)

    Federal Bank share price

    195.40
    10:58 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    10.7 (5.79%)

    Tata Motors share price

    834.00
    10:58 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -44.7 (-5.09%)

    Tata Steel share price

    147.00
    10:58 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -2.45 (-1.64%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Piramal Pharma share price

    255.25
    10:45 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    8.85 (3.59%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    319.40
    10:45 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -26.3 (-7.61%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    349.75
    10:45 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -23 (-6.17%)

    Tata Motors share price

    830.60
    10:45 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -48.1 (-5.47%)

    Ksb share price

    787.00
    10:43 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -44.9 (-5.4%)
    More from Top Losers

    Gillette India share price

    9,306.85
    10:45 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    753.95 (8.82%)

    Syrma SGS Technology share price

    469.25
    10:45 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    37.6 (8.71%)

    JSW Infrastructure share price

    312.30
    10:45 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    24.8 (8.63%)

    Federal Bank share price

    195.75
    10:45 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    11.05 (5.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,805.00-490.00
      Chennai
      79,811.00-490.00
      Delhi
      79,963.00-490.00
      Kolkata
      79,815.00-490.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.