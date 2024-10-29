Hello User
LIC Housing Finance Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 11.41% YOY

LIC Housing Finance Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 11.41% YOY

Livemint

LIC Housing Finance Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 2.71% YoY & profit increased by 11.41% YoY

LIC Housing Finance Q2 Results Live

LIC Housing Finance Q2 Results Live : LIC Housing Finance declared its Q2 results on 28 October 2024, showing a topline increase of 2.71% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit growth of 11.41% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 2.31% while profit increased by 1.82%.

Despite the positive growth in revenue and profit, the Selling, General and Administrative expenses saw a significant rise, increasing by 13.31% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and 23.84% YoY. This surge in expenses could impact the overall profitability margins in the future.

The operating income for the quarter was also encouraging, up by 2.84% QoQ and 13.08% YoY. However, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 25.26, which is a decline of 9.12% YoY.

Looking at the stock performance, LIC Housing Finance has delivered a return of 1.76% in the last week, but the stock has seen a decline of 7.26% over the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has performed well with a return of 15.36%.

As of 29 October 2024, LIC Housing Finance has a market capitalization of 34,018.65 crore, with a 52-week high of 826.75 and a low of 435. The stock's current valuation reflects mixed sentiments in the market.

Out of 27 analysts covering LIC Housing Finance, there is a diverse range of recommendations. One analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, five have rated it as Sell, nine as Hold, six as Buy, and six as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of 29 October 2024 is to Buy, indicating some optimism about the company's future performance.

LIC Housing Finance Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6926.146769.53+2.31%6743.38+2.71%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total182.49161.05+13.31%147.36+23.84%
Depreciation/ Amortization23.9422.5+6.4%13.16+81.91%
Total Operating Expense5274.615163.65+2.15%5282.83-0.16%
Operating Income1651.531605.88+2.84%1460.55+13.08%
Net Income Before Taxes1665.031633.2+1.95%1483.04+12.27%
Net Income1327.711304.03+1.82%1191.77+11.41%
Diluted Normalized EPS25.2625.79-2.03%27.8-9.12%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1327.71Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹6926.14Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

