NEW DELHI : LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICHFL) on Monday reported a massive decline in its net profit for the December quarter of fiscal year 2023. Its net profit, hit by higher financing costs, fell 37% year-on-year basis to Rs480.30 crore in the third quarter from Rs767 crore a year ago.

The Mumbai-based mortgage lender’s finance costs rose 19.4%, accounting for 80% of total expenses, which increased 28.6% to Rs5,283 crore.

LIC Housing Finance said its impairment costs on financial instruments surged 114.5% to Rs763 crore.

LIC Housing's interest income rose 16.8% to Rs5,839 crore in the December quarter.

On Monday, LICHFL’s shares fell 2.88% to close at Rs388.30 apiece on the BSE, ahead of the results. Its stock has fallen over 6% so far this year. 

