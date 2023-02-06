LIC Housing Finance Q3 profit declines 37% on higher financing costs
- The mortgage lender’s finance costs rose 19.4%, accounting for 80% of total expenses, which increased 28.6% to Rs5,283 crore
NEW DELHI : LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICHFL) on Monday reported a massive decline in its net profit for the December quarter of fiscal year 2023. Its net profit, hit by higher financing costs, fell 37% year-on-year basis to Rs480.30 crore in the third quarter from Rs767 crore a year ago.
