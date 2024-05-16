Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  LIC Housing Finance Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 9.13% YOY

LIC Housing Finance Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 9.13% YOY

Livemint

LIC Housing Finance Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 8.57% YoY & profit decreased by 9.13% YoY

LIC Housing Finance Q4 Results Live

LIC Housing Finance Q4 Results Live : LIC Housing Finance declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline increased by 8.57% & the profit decreased by 9.13% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.96% and the profit decreased by 7.25%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 39.42% q-o-q & increased by 36.82% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 1.16% q-o-q & increased by 3.98% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 25.35 for Q4 which decreased by 3.28% Y-o-Y. LIC Housing Finance has delivered -0.72% return in the last 1 week, 35.36% return in the last 6 months and 17.7% YTD return.

Currently, LIC Housing Finance has a market cap of 34708.98 Cr and 52wk high/low of 683 & 362.75 respectively.

As of 16 May, 2024, out of 27 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 9 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 16 May, 2024, was to Buy.

LIC Housing Finance Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6923.446790.19+1.96%6376.83+8.57%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total209.42150.21+39.42%153.06+36.82%
Depreciation/ Amortization18.3618.31+0.27%19.41-5.41%
Total Operating Expense5466.435349.87+2.18%4975.61+9.86%
Operating Income1457.011440.32+1.16%1401.22+3.98%
Net Income Before Taxes1482.181454.32+1.92%1452.76+2.03%
Net Income10821166.52-7.25%1190.77-9.13%
Diluted Normalized EPS25.3527.57-8.05%26.21-3.28%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1082Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹6923.44Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.