LIC Housing Finance Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 9.13% YOY

LIC Housing Finance Q4 Results Live : LIC Housing Finance declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline increased by 8.57% & the profit decreased by 9.13% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.96% and the profit decreased by 7.25%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 39.42% q-o-q & increased by 36.82% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 1.16% q-o-q & increased by 3.98% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹25.35 for Q4 which decreased by 3.28% Y-o-Y. LIC Housing Finance has delivered -0.72% return in the last 1 week, 35.36% return in the last 6 months and 17.7% YTD return.
Currently, LIC Housing Finance has a market cap of ₹34708.98 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹683 & ₹362.75 respectively.
As of 16 May, 2024, out of 27 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 9 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 16 May, 2024, was to Buy.
LIC Housing Finance Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|6923.44
|6790.19
|+1.96%
|6376.83
|+8.57%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|209.42
|150.21
|+39.42%
|153.06
|+36.82%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|18.36
|18.31
|+0.27%
|19.41
|-5.41%
|Total Operating Expense
|5466.43
|5349.87
|+2.18%
|4975.61
|+9.86%
|Operating Income
|1457.01
|1440.32
|+1.16%
|1401.22
|+3.98%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1482.18
|1454.32
|+1.92%
|1452.76
|+2.03%
|Net Income
|1082
|1166.52
|-7.25%
|1190.77
|-9.13%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|25.35
|27.57
|-8.05%
|26.21
|-3.28%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1082Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹6923.44Cr
