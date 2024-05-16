LIC Housing Finance Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 9.13% YOY

LIC Housing Finance Q4 Results Live : LIC Housing Finance declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline increased by 8.57% & the profit decreased by 9.13% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.96% and the profit decreased by 7.25%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 39.42% q-o-q & increased by 36.82% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 1.16% q-o-q & increased by 3.98% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹25.35 for Q4 which decreased by 3.28% Y-o-Y. LIC Housing Finance has delivered -0.72% return in the last 1 week, 35.36% return in the last 6 months and 17.7% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, LIC Housing Finance has a market cap of ₹34708.98 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹683 & ₹362.75 respectively.

As of 16 May, 2024, out of 27 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 9 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 16 May, 2024, was to Buy.

LIC Housing Finance Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 6923.44 6790.19 +1.96% 6376.83 +8.57% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 209.42 150.21 +39.42% 153.06 +36.82% Depreciation/ Amortization 18.36 18.31 +0.27% 19.41 -5.41% Total Operating Expense 5466.43 5349.87 +2.18% 4975.61 +9.86% Operating Income 1457.01 1440.32 +1.16% 1401.22 +3.98% Net Income Before Taxes 1482.18 1454.32 +1.92% 1452.76 +2.03% Net Income 1082 1166.52 -7.25% 1190.77 -9.13% Diluted Normalized EPS 25.35 27.57 -8.05% 26.21 -3.28%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1082Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹6923.44Cr

