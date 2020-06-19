LIC Housing Finance reports 39% drop in Q4 net profit to 421 crore

LIC Housing Finance’s individual loan portfolio stood at ₹1.96 trillion and its project loan portfolio stood at ₹14,237 crore, up 8% and 9%, respectively as on 31 March on a y-o-y basis. The lender’s total outstanding portfolio grew at 8% to ₹2.1 trillion in the same period. However, its disbursements were down for both portfolios in the March quarter of FY20. While individual loan disbursals were down 28% y-o-y to ₹10,912 crore, project loan disbursals were down 80% to ₹413 crore in the same period.