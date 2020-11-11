LIC Housing Finance's Q2 net profit rises 2% to 791 cr

LIC Housing Finance's Q2 net profit rises 2% to ₹791 cr1 min read . 05:37 PM IST
The standalone revenue from operations remained nearly flat at ₹4,969 crore
LIC Housing Finance on Wednesday reported 2% increase in standalone net profit for the quarter ending 30 September, 2020 at ₹791 crore. It was ₹772 crore in the year-ago period.
The standalone revenue from operations remained nearly flat at ₹4,969 crore as compared to ₹4,972 crore in September 2019.
The company, promoted by the country's largest insurer LIC, is mainly engaged in providing loans for purchase or construction of residential houses.
On Wednesday, LIC Housing Finance's scrip on NSE closed 0.2% higher at ₹322.55.
