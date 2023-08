Life Insurance Corporation of India on 10 August released the financial results of June quarter of FY24 and reported a profit of ₹9,544 crore in Q1 FY24, which is near fourteen-fold surge in first-quarter profit.

In the corresponding period of the previous year in Q1FY23, LIC had reported ₹683 crore, it said in a stock regulatory filing.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

LIFE INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA More Information