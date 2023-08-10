LIC Q1 Results: Profit rises 14-fold to 9,544 crore YoY

LIC Q1 Results: Profit rises 14-fold to ₹9,544 crore YoY1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 06:32 PM IST
- In the corresponding period of the previous year in Q1FY23, LIC had reported ₹683 crore.
Life Insurance Corporation of India on 10 August released the financial results of June quarter of FY24 and reported a profit of ₹9,544 crore in Q1 FY24, which is near fourteen-fold surge in first-quarter profit.
Life Insurance Corporation of India on 10 August released the financial results of June quarter of FY24 and reported a profit of ₹9,544 crore in Q1 FY24, which is near fourteen-fold surge in first-quarter profit.
In the corresponding period of the previous year in Q1FY23, LIC had reported ₹683 crore, it said in a stock regulatory filing.
In the corresponding period of the previous year in Q1FY23, LIC had reported ₹683 crore, it said in a stock regulatory filing.
Apart from this, LIC said that the total income increased to ₹1,88,749 crore for the June quarter as against ₹1,68,881 crore in the year-ago period.
Its net income from investments during the June quarter of FY24 rose to ₹90,309 crore as compared to ₹69,571 crore in the April-June period of 2022-23.
For the quarter ended 30 June, 2023, LIC registered total Premium Income of ₹98,363 crore as compared to ₹98,352 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2022, the firm said.
Also, the firm added that compared to 36,81,764 policies sold during the Q1FY23, a total of 32,16,301 policies were sold in the individual segment during the quarter ended 30 June, 2023.
Siddhartha Mohanty, Chairperson, LIC said, “During the first quarter of this financial year, we have achieved increase in our Non-Par product mix as a percentage of the overall individual business. Further, our efforts to improve persistency across cohorts are beginning to show results. Our overall expense ratio has become better and our margins are stable on year-on-year basis. Simultaneously we continue to work on strategies for diversifying the channel mix. We believe that we are on track to grow our business in a manner which creates superior value for all our stakeholders. We are committed, as LIC to contribute meaningfully to the achievement of target of “Insurance for all by 2047" thereby providing financial security and livelihood to people. We thank our policyholders, shareholders and employees for their support."
On Thursday, Life Insurance Corporation of India share price ended 0.29% lower at ₹642.10 apiece on the BSE.