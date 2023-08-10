LIC Q1 Results: Profit rises 14-fold to 9,544 crore YoY

Siddhartha Mohanty, Chairperson, LIC said, “During the first quarter of this financial year, we have achieved increase in our Non-Par product mix as a percentage of the overall individual business. Further, our efforts to improve persistency across cohorts are beginning to show results. Our overall expense ratio has become better and our margins are stable on year-on-year basis. Simultaneously we continue to work on strategies for diversifying the channel mix. We believe that we are on track to grow our business in a manner which creates superior value for all our stakeholders. We are committed, as LIC to contribute meaningfully to the achievement of target of “Insurance for all by 2047" thereby providing financial security and livelihood to people. We thank our policyholders, shareholders and employees for their support."