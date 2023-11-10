Breaking News
LIC Q2 results: Net profit declines 50% to ₹7,925 crore
LIC Q2 results: Company reports net profit at ₹7925 crore
LIC Q2 results: The company reports net standalone profit at ₹7925 crore in the September quarter of FY 23-24.
( More to come)
Updated: 10 Nov 2023, 05:32 PM IST
