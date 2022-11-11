LIC Q2 results: PAT rises multi-fold to ₹15,952 cr, net premium income up 27%1 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 07:43 PM IST
- LIC's net premium income improved to ₹1.32 lakh crore in Q2, up 27% from ₹1.04 lakh crore in the year-ago period
State-run insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Friday said its September quarter consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) surged multi-fold to ₹15,952 crore from ₹1,434 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year. The insurer recognised a gain due to changes in its accounting policy.