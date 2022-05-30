Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
LIC Q4 net profit tanks 18% to 2,371 cr, declares dividend

LIC Q4 net profit tanks 18% to 2,371 cr, declares dividend

A logo of the Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) on its headquarters' building in Mumbai, India,
1 min read . 05:19 PM ISTLivemint

  • LIC shares are down more than 15% from its IPO issue price.

In its first earnings release post the listing, state-run insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation Ltd. posted standalone net profit of 2,371 crore in the three months to March, down 18% over last year.

The Board has recommended dividend of 1.50 per equity share.

The company's net premium income during the quarter rose 18% to 1.43 lakh crore.

Earlier during the day, ahead of the results announcement, LIC's scrip closed 1.81% higher at 836.50 on NSE.

LIC shares are down more than 15% from its IPO issue price. LIC made its stock market debut earlier this month on May 17, 2022.

LIC IPO, India's largest till date, had closed with nearly 3 times subscription, predominantly lapped up by retail and institutional buyers, but foreign investor participation remained muted. The government sold over 22.13 crore shares or a 3.5% stake in LIC through the initial share sale.