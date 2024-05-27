LIC Q4 results: Net profit rises 4.5% to ₹13,782 crore, declares dividend of ₹6 per share
According to the company's filing, LIC maintains its position as dominant in the Indian life insurance sector, boasting an impressive 58.87 per cent share of the First Year Premium Income (FYPI).
Life Insurance Corporation of India, the largest life insurer in India, announced a net profit of ₹13,782 crore for the quarter ending on March 31, 2024, marking a 4.5 per cent increase from the ₹13,191 crore reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year.