Life Insurance Corporation of India, the largest life insurer in India, announced a net profit of ₹13,782 crore for the quarter ending on March 31, 2024, marking a 4.5 per cent increase from the ₹13,191 crore reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Along with the fourth quarter results, the company also announced that the board had approved a final dividend of ₹6 per share.

"The Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of Rs. 6/- per share for the financial year 2023-24 subject to shareholders' approval. Earlier during the year, an interim dividend of Rs. 4/- was declared and paid to shareholders of the corporation. Therefore, the total interim and recommended final dividend aggregates are Rs. 10/- per share," the company said in an official release.

According to the company's filing, LIC maintains its position as dominant in the Indian life insurance sector, boasting an impressive 58.87 per cent share of the First Year Premium Income (FYPI). Specifically, for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2024, LIC held a 38.44 per cent market share in the individual business and a commanding 72.30% in the group business segment.

The reported Total Premium Income for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, stood at ₹4,75,070 crore, compared to ₹4,74,005 crore for the previous fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

During the same period, the Total Individual Business Premium rose to ₹3,03,768 crore from ₹2,92,763 crore. Conversely, the Group Business's total premium income for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, decreased to ₹1,71,302 crore from ₹1,81,242 crore for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

“During the last year we have focused on directional changes in our product mix and enhancing margins in the business. We have more than doubled our share of Non-par business within our Individual business. We intend to focus our strategic interventions to maximise our market share across categories," said Siddhartha Mohanty, Chairperson at LIC.

The assets under management (AUM) rose to ₹51,21,887 crore by March 2024, up from ₹43,97,205 crore reported on March 31, 2023, marking a 16.48 per cent year-on-year increase.

In the individual segment, 2,03,92,973 policies were sold in the year ending March 31, 2024, compared to 2,04,28,937 sold in the year ending March 31, 2023.

The Overall Expense Ratio for the March quarter was 15.57 per cent as compared to 15.53 per cent last year same period. The Yield on Investments on policyholders funds excluding unrealized gains was 8.93 per cent for Q4 FY24 as against 8.29 per cent last year same period

The amount of bonus allocated to participating policy holders was ₹52,955.87 crore for financial year 2023-24 as against ₹49,439.56 crore for the previous financial year 2022- 23.

