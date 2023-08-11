LIC records 14-fold jump in net profit to 9,544 cr

According to a 27 July Mint report, LIC witnessed the highest ever gains in the first quarter of a fiscal year, worth approximately $3.16 billion, or ₹25,900 crore. According to a research by Mint based on regulatory filings of 300 companies, in April-June, LIC sold shares in at least 87 leading Indian companies worth ₹25,900 crore—the highest ever for LIC in the first quarter of a financial year.