Licious FY22 loss jumps 2.3 times to ₹856 crore1 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 02:41 PM IST
In FY22, Licious saw its expenses grow nearly twice to ₹1,191 crore, while its employee benefits expense grew 76.5%
Meat and seafood brand Licious‘ FY22 loss swelled 2.3 times to ₹856 crore due to a significant increase in its goods procurement cost as well as promotional and employee finance costs.