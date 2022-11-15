Licious FY22 loss jumps 2.3 times to 856 crore

Licious, operated by Delightful Gourmet Pvt. Ltd, reported a 64.6% jump in its consolidated revenue from operations in FY22, at ₹683 crore against nearly ₹415 crore in the previous year, as per its latest filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC). The company earned ₹665 crore from sale of products while it made ₹12 crore from sale of services.