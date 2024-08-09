Life Insurance Corporation of India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 9.44% YOY

Life Insurance Corporation of India Q1 Results Live : Life Insurance Corporation of India declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 11.49% & the profit increased by 9.44% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 16.13% and the profit decreased by 23.49%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 44.95% q-o-q & increased by 13.58% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 26.04% q-o-q & increased by 4.94% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹16.73 for Q1 which increased by 44.88% Y-o-Y.

Life Insurance Corporation of India has delivered -4.54% return in the last 1 week, 1.84% return in last 6 months and 35.21% YTD return.

Currently the Life Insurance Corporation of India has a market cap of ₹711941.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1222 & ₹597.35 respectively.

As of 09 Aug, 2024 out of 17 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 09 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.

Life Insurance Corporation of India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 212100.82 252893.65 -16.13% 190244.24 +11.49% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 9954.65 18082.92 -44.95% 8764.21 +13.58% Total Operating Expense 202955.34 240527.56 -15.62% 181529.01 +11.8% Operating Income 9145.48 12366.1 -26.04% 8715.24 +4.94% Net Income Before Taxes 9186.17 12407.02 -25.96% 8749.75 +4.99% Net Income 10544.33 13781.6 -23.49% 9634.98 +9.44% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.73 19.19 -12.83% 11.54 +44.88%