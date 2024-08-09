Life Insurance Corporation of India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 9.44% YOY

Published9 Aug 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Life Insurance Corporation of India Q1 Results Live : Life Insurance Corporation of India declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 11.49% & the profit increased by 9.44% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 16.13% and the profit decreased by 23.49%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 44.95% q-o-q & increased by 13.58% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 26.04% q-o-q & increased by 4.94% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 16.73 for Q1 which increased by 44.88% Y-o-Y.

Life Insurance Corporation of India has delivered -4.54% return in the last 1 week, 1.84% return in last 6 months and 35.21% YTD return.

Currently the Life Insurance Corporation of India has a market cap of 711941.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1222 & 597.35 respectively.

As of 09 Aug, 2024 out of 17 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 09 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.

Life Insurance Corporation of India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue212100.82252893.65-16.13%190244.24+11.49%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total9954.6518082.92-44.95%8764.21+13.58%
Total Operating Expense202955.34240527.56-15.62%181529.01+11.8%
Operating Income9145.4812366.1-26.04%8715.24+4.94%
Net Income Before Taxes9186.1712407.02-25.96%8749.75+4.99%
Net Income10544.3313781.6-23.49%9634.98+9.44%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.7319.19-12.83%11.54+44.88%
₹10544.33Cr
₹212100.82Cr
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 11:30 AM IST
