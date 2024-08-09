Life Insurance Corporation of India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 9.44% YOY

Life Insurance Corporation of India Q1 Results Live : Life Insurance Corporation of India declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 11.49% & the profit increased by 9.44% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 16.13% and the profit decreased by 23.49%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 44.95% q-o-q & increased by 13.58% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 26.04% q-o-q & increased by 4.94% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹16.73 for Q1 which increased by 44.88% Y-o-Y.
Life Insurance Corporation of India has delivered -4.54% return in the last 1 week, 1.84% return in last 6 months and 35.21% YTD return.
Currently the Life Insurance Corporation of India has a market cap of ₹711941.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1222 & ₹597.35 respectively.
As of 09 Aug, 2024 out of 17 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 09 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.
Life Insurance Corporation of India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|212100.82
|252893.65
|-16.13%
|190244.24
|+11.49%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|9954.65
|18082.92
|-44.95%
|8764.21
|+13.58%
|Total Operating Expense
|202955.34
|240527.56
|-15.62%
|181529.01
|+11.8%
|Operating Income
|9145.48
|12366.1
|-26.04%
|8715.24
|+4.94%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|9186.17
|12407.02
|-25.96%
|8749.75
|+4.99%
|Net Income
|10544.33
|13781.6
|-23.49%
|9634.98
|+9.44%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|16.73
|19.19
|-12.83%
|11.54
|+44.88%
