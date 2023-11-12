Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Life Insurance Corporation of India Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 49.35% YOY

Life Insurance Corporation of India Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 49.35% YOY

Livemint

Life Insurance Corporation of India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 9.2% YoY & profit decreased by 49.35% YoY

Life Insurance Corporation of India Q2 FY24 Results

Life Insurance Corporation of India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 9.2% & the profit decreased by 49.35% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.85% and the profit decreased by 16.65%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 55.58% q-o-q & decreased by 41.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 12.36% q-o-q & decreased by 50.1% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 12.77 for Q2 FY24, which decreased by 42.51% Y-o-Y.

Life Insurance Corporation of India has delivered 1.41% return in the last 1 week, 9.59% return in the last 6 months, and -10.2% YTD return.

Currently, Life Insurance Corporation of India has a market cap of 388860.9 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 754.25 & 530.05 respectively.

As of 12 Nov, 2023, out of 16 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 12 Nov, 2023, was to Buy.

Life Insurance Corporation of India Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue203284.4190244.24+6.85%223891.08-9.2%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total13635.558764.21+55.58%23295.41-41.47%
Total Operating Expense195646.11181529.01+7.78%208585.12-6.2%
Operating Income7638.298715.24-12.36%15305.95-50.1%
Net Income Before Taxes7674.828749.75-12.29%15340.38-49.97%
Net Income8030.289634.98-16.65%15854.35-49.35%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.7711.54+10.61%22.21-42.51%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹8030.28Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹203284.4Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Updated: 12 Nov 2023, 02:15 AM IST
