Life Insurance Corporation of India Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 49.35% YOY
Life Insurance Corporation of India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 9.2% & the profit decreased by 49.35% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.85% and the profit decreased by 16.65%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 55.58% q-o-q & decreased by 41.47% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 12.36% q-o-q & decreased by 50.1% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹12.77 for Q2 FY24, which decreased by 42.51% Y-o-Y.
Life Insurance Corporation of India has delivered 1.41% return in the last 1 week, 9.59% return in the last 6 months, and -10.2% YTD return.
Currently, Life Insurance Corporation of India has a market cap of ₹388860.9 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹754.25 & ₹530.05 respectively.
As of 12 Nov, 2023, out of 16 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 12 Nov, 2023, was to Buy.
Life Insurance Corporation of India Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|203284.4
|190244.24
|+6.85%
|223891.08
|-9.2%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|13635.55
|8764.21
|+55.58%
|23295.41
|-41.47%
|Total Operating Expense
|195646.11
|181529.01
|+7.78%
|208585.12
|-6.2%
|Operating Income
|7638.29
|8715.24
|-12.36%
|15305.95
|-50.1%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|7674.82
|8749.75
|-12.29%
|15340.38
|-49.97%
|Net Income
|8030.28
|9634.98
|-16.65%
|15854.35
|-49.35%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|12.77
|11.54
|+10.61%
|22.21
|-42.51%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹8030.28Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹203284.4Cr
