Life Insurance Corporation of India Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 49.35% YOY

Life Insurance Corporation of India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 9.2% YoY & profit decreased by 49.35% YoY

Life Insurance Corporation of India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 9.2% & the profit decreased by 49.35% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.85% and the profit decreased by 16.65%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 55.58% q-o-q & decreased by 41.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 12.36% q-o-q & decreased by 50.1% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹12.77 for Q2 FY24, which decreased by 42.51% Y-o-Y.

Life Insurance Corporation of India has delivered 1.41% return in the last 1 week, 9.59% return in the last 6 months, and -10.2% YTD return.

Currently, Life Insurance Corporation of India has a market cap of ₹388860.9 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹754.25 & ₹530.05 respectively.

As of 12 Nov, 2023, out of 16 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 12 Nov, 2023, was to Buy.

Life Insurance Corporation of India Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 203284.4 190244.24 +6.85% 223891.08 -9.2% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 13635.55 8764.21 +55.58% 23295.41 -41.47% Total Operating Expense 195646.11 181529.01 +7.78% 208585.12 -6.2% Operating Income 7638.29 8715.24 -12.36% 15305.95 -50.1% Net Income Before Taxes 7674.82 8749.75 -12.29% 15340.38 -49.97% Net Income 8030.28 9634.98 -16.65% 15854.35 -49.35% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.77 11.54 +10.61% 22.21 -42.51%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹8030.28Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹203284.4Cr

