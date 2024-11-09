Life Insurance Corporation of India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 3.76% YOY

Life Insurance Corporation of India Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 13.77% YoY & profit decreased by 3.76% YoY

Published9 Nov 2024, 11:37 AM IST
Life Insurance Corporation of India Q2 Results Live
Life Insurance Corporation of India Q2 Results Live

Life Insurance Corporation of India Q2 Results Live : Life Insurance Corporation of India has released its Q2 results on November 8, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 13.77% compared to the previous year. However, the company's profit fell by 3.76% year-over-year, signaling mixed performance amid growth in revenue.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Life Insurance Corporation saw a revenue growth of 9.04%, but profits took a significant hit, declining by 26.7%. This trend raises questions about the company’s operational efficiency in the short term.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 6.56% quarter-over-quarter, while showing a decrease of 22.2% year-over-year. This indicates a strategic effort to manage costs effectively over a longer period.

Despite the revenue growth, operating income saw a substantial decline of 32.09% quarter-over-quarter and an 18.69% year-over-year decrease, which could impact future profitability if the trend continues.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 11.34, reflecting an 11.22% decrease year-over-year, further emphasizing the challenges faced by the company in maintaining profitability.

Life Insurance Corporation of India has shown a return of 0.72% in the last week, 3.05% over the past six months, and a notable 11.68% year-to-date return, indicating overall stability in its stock performance despite the recent quarterly results.

As of November 9, 2024, the company holds a market capitalization of 588,035.1 Cr, with a 52-week high and low of 1222 and 598.25 respectively, showcasing considerable volatility in its stock price.

Out of 18 analysts covering the company, there is a mixed sentiment with 3 analysts giving a Sell rating, 4 recommending Hold, 3 suggesting Buy, and 8 endorsing a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of November 9, 2024, remains a Buy, reflecting confidence in the company's long-term prospects.

Life Insurance Corporation of India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue231280.49212100.82+9.04%203284.4+13.77%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total10607.999954.65+6.56%13635.55-22.2%
Total Operating Expense225069.46202955.34+10.9%195646.11+15.04%
Operating Income6211.039145.48-32.09%7638.29-18.69%
Net Income Before Taxes6255.439186.17-31.9%7674.82-18.49%
Net Income7728.6810544.33-26.7%8030.28-3.76%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.3416.73-32.22%12.77-11.22%
FAQs
₹7728.68Cr
₹231280.49Cr
First Published:9 Nov 2024, 11:37 AM IST
