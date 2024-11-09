Life Insurance Corporation of India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 3.76% YOY

Life Insurance Corporation of India Q2 Results Live : Life Insurance Corporation of India has released its Q2 results on November 8, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 13.77% compared to the previous year. However, the company's profit fell by 3.76% year-over-year, signaling mixed performance amid growth in revenue.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Life Insurance Corporation saw a revenue growth of 9.04%, but profits took a significant hit, declining by 26.7%. This trend raises questions about the company’s operational efficiency in the short term.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 6.56% quarter-over-quarter, while showing a decrease of 22.2% year-over-year. This indicates a strategic effort to manage costs effectively over a longer period.
Despite the revenue growth, operating income saw a substantial decline of 32.09% quarter-over-quarter and an 18.69% year-over-year decrease, which could impact future profitability if the trend continues.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹11.34, reflecting an 11.22% decrease year-over-year, further emphasizing the challenges faced by the company in maintaining profitability.
Life Insurance Corporation of India has shown a return of 0.72% in the last week, 3.05% over the past six months, and a notable 11.68% year-to-date return, indicating overall stability in its stock performance despite the recent quarterly results.
As of November 9, 2024, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹588,035.1 Cr, with a 52-week high and low of ₹1222 and ₹598.25 respectively, showcasing considerable volatility in its stock price.
Out of 18 analysts covering the company, there is a mixed sentiment with 3 analysts giving a Sell rating, 4 recommending Hold, 3 suggesting Buy, and 8 endorsing a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of November 9, 2024, remains a Buy, reflecting confidence in the company's long-term prospects.
Life Insurance Corporation of India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|231280.49
|212100.82
|+9.04%
|203284.4
|+13.77%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|10607.99
|9954.65
|+6.56%
|13635.55
|-22.2%
|Total Operating Expense
|225069.46
|202955.34
|+10.9%
|195646.11
|+15.04%
|Operating Income
|6211.03
|9145.48
|-32.09%
|7638.29
|-18.69%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6255.43
|9186.17
|-31.9%
|7674.82
|-18.49%
|Net Income
|7728.68
|10544.33
|-26.7%
|8030.28
|-3.76%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.34
|16.73
|-32.22%
|12.77
|-11.22%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹7728.68Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹231280.49Cr
