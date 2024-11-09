Life Insurance Corporation of India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 3.76% YOY

Life Insurance Corporation of India Q2 Results Live : Life Insurance Corporation of India has released its Q2 results on November 8, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 13.77% compared to the previous year. However, the company's profit fell by 3.76% year-over-year, signaling mixed performance amid growth in revenue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Life Insurance Corporation saw a revenue growth of 9.04%, but profits took a significant hit, declining by 26.7%. This trend raises questions about the company’s operational efficiency in the short term.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 6.56% quarter-over-quarter, while showing a decrease of 22.2% year-over-year. This indicates a strategic effort to manage costs effectively over a longer period.

Despite the revenue growth, operating income saw a substantial decline of 32.09% quarter-over-quarter and an 18.69% year-over-year decrease, which could impact future profitability if the trend continues.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹11.34, reflecting an 11.22% decrease year-over-year, further emphasizing the challenges faced by the company in maintaining profitability.

Life Insurance Corporation of India has shown a return of 0.72% in the last week, 3.05% over the past six months, and a notable 11.68% year-to-date return, indicating overall stability in its stock performance despite the recent quarterly results.

As of November 9, 2024, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹588,035.1 Cr, with a 52-week high and low of ₹1222 and ₹598.25 respectively, showcasing considerable volatility in its stock price.

Out of 18 analysts covering the company, there is a mixed sentiment with 3 analysts giving a Sell rating, 4 recommending Hold, 3 suggesting Buy, and 8 endorsing a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of November 9, 2024, remains a Buy, reflecting confidence in the company's long-term prospects.

Life Insurance Corporation of India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 231280.49 212100.82 +9.04% 203284.4 +13.77% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 10607.99 9954.65 +6.56% 13635.55 -22.2% Total Operating Expense 225069.46 202955.34 +10.9% 195646.11 +15.04% Operating Income 6211.03 9145.48 -32.09% 7638.29 -18.69% Net Income Before Taxes 6255.43 9186.17 -31.9% 7674.82 -18.49% Net Income 7728.68 10544.33 -26.7% 8030.28 -3.76% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.34 16.73 -32.22% 12.77 -11.22%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹7728.68Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹231280.49Cr

