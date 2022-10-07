Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Lifestyle International reports profit of 260 crore in FY22

Lifestyle International reports profit of 260 crore in FY22

Lifestyle International opened its first store in India in 1999. (File Photo: Reuters)
04:44 PM IST

Revenues for fiscal 2021-22 rose 38% year-on-year to touch 8,101 crore. Total expenses were reported at 7,729 crore, up from 6,257 crore a year ago.

NEW DELHI: Department store chain Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd., part of Dubai-based Landmark Group, has reported a profit of 269 crore for the financial year ended 31 March, according to data accessed by business intelligence platform, Tofler. The retailer that sells clothing and accessories both via stores and online had reported a net loss of 243 crore in the year ago period.

Lifestyle International opened its first store in India in 1999.

Lifestyle stores sell apparel, footwear, children’s wear, beauty and accessories across both the retailer’s private labels as well as third party brands such as Pepe Jeans, United Colours of Benetton, Biba, Allen Solly among several others.

In the year 2005, Lifestyle launched its first specialized, stand-alone home improvement store – Home Centre that sells furniture, homeware and soft furnishing.

