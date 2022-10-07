Lifestyle International reports profit of 260 crore in FY22

NEW DELHI: Department store chain Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd., part of Dubai-based Landmark Group, has reported a profit of ₹269 crore for the financial year ended 31 March, according to data accessed by business intelligence platform, Tofler. The retailer that sells clothing and accessories both via stores and online had reported a net loss of ₹243 crore in the year ago period.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}