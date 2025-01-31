Likhami Consulting Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 200% YOY, profit at ₹0.03 crore and revenue at ₹0.1 crore

Likhami Consulting Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 42.86% YoY & profit increased by 200% YoY, profit at 0.03 crore and revenue at 0.1 crore

Published31 Jan 2025, 11:38 AM IST
Likhami Consulting Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025

Likhami Consulting Q3 Results 2025:Likhami Consulting declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, showcasing remarkable growth. The topline increased by 42.86% year-over-year (YoY), and profit surged by an impressive 200%. The company reported a profit of 0.03 crore and revenue of 0.1 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 16.67%, while the profit remained unchanged.

In terms of operational efficiency, Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 28.57% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) but increased by 25% YoY. Additionally, the operating income experienced no change q-o-q, while it also increased by 200% YoY.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 0.03, reflecting a remarkable 200% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

Likhami Consulting has faced some volatility in the market with a -18.54% return in the last week, yet it has achieved a stunning 229.34% return over the past six months. Year-to-date, the company's return stands at -43.62%.

Currently, Likhami Consulting boasts a market capitalization of 494.81 crore, with a 52-week high of 995.25 and a low of 127.05.

Likhami Consulting Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.10.12-16.67%0.07+42.86%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.050.07-28.57%0.04+25%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense0.070.09-22.22%0.06+16.67%
Operating Income0.030.03-0%0.01+200%
Net Income Before Taxes0.030.03-0%0.01+200%
Net Income0.030.03-0%0.01+200%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.030.03-0%0.01+200%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹0.03Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹0.1Cr

First Published:31 Jan 2025, 11:38 AM IST
