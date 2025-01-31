Likhami Consulting Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 200% YOY, profit at ₹0.03 crore and revenue at ₹0.1 crore

Likhami Consulting Q3 Results 2025:Likhami Consulting declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, showcasing remarkable growth. The topline increased by 42.86% year-over-year (YoY), and profit surged by an impressive 200%. The company reported a profit of ₹0.03 crore and revenue of ₹0.1 crore.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 16.67%, while the profit remained unchanged.
In terms of operational efficiency, Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 28.57% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) but increased by 25% YoY. Additionally, the operating income experienced no change q-o-q, while it also increased by 200% YoY.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹0.03, reflecting a remarkable 200% increase compared to the same quarter last year.
Likhami Consulting has faced some volatility in the market with a -18.54% return in the last week, yet it has achieved a stunning 229.34% return over the past six months. Year-to-date, the company's return stands at -43.62%.
Currently, Likhami Consulting boasts a market capitalization of ₹494.81 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹995.25 and a low of ₹127.05.
Likhami Consulting Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.1
|0.12
|-16.67%
|0.07
|+42.86%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.05
|0.07
|-28.57%
|0.04
|+25%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.07
|0.09
|-22.22%
|0.06
|+16.67%
|Operating Income
|0.03
|0.03
|-0%
|0.01
|+200%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.03
|0.03
|-0%
|0.01
|+200%
|Net Income
|0.03
|0.03
|-0%
|0.01
|+200%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.03
|0.03
|-0%
|0.01
|+200%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹0.03Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹0.1Cr