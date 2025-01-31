Likhami Consulting Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 200% YOY, profit at ₹0.03 crore and revenue at ₹0.1 crore

Likhami Consulting Q3 Results 2025:Likhami Consulting declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, showcasing remarkable growth. The topline increased by 42.86% year-over-year (YoY), and profit surged by an impressive 200%. The company reported a profit of ₹0.03 crore and revenue of ₹0.1 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 16.67%, while the profit remained unchanged.

In terms of operational efficiency, Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 28.57% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) but increased by 25% YoY. Additionally, the operating income experienced no change q-o-q, while it also increased by 200% YoY.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹0.03, reflecting a remarkable 200% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

Likhami Consulting has faced some volatility in the market with a -18.54% return in the last week, yet it has achieved a stunning 229.34% return over the past six months. Year-to-date, the company's return stands at -43.62%.

Currently, Likhami Consulting boasts a market capitalization of ₹494.81 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹995.25 and a low of ₹127.05.

Likhami Consulting Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.1 0.12 -16.67% 0.07 +42.86% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.05 0.07 -28.57% 0.04 +25% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.07 0.09 -22.22% 0.06 +16.67% Operating Income 0.03 0.03 -0% 0.01 +200% Net Income Before Taxes 0.03 0.03 -0% 0.01 +200% Net Income 0.03 0.03 -0% 0.01 +200% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.03 0.03 -0% 0.01 +200%

