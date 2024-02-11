Linc Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 32% YoY

Linc, a prominent company, has recently declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The company's topline experienced a decrease of 3.38% compared to the previous year, and the profit also saw a significant decline of 32% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Linc's revenue declined by 8.29% and the profit decreased by 1.78%.

The selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 3.41% quarter-on-quarter, but witnessed an increase of 22.34% year-on-year.

While the operating income experienced a growth of 12.73% q-o-q, it declined by 32.33% YoY.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 are reported to be ₹5.09, which shows a decrease of 32.04% YoY.

Linc's performance in the market has not been favorable, as it has delivered a negative return of -3.57% in the last 1 week, -7.87% in the last 6 months, and -10.17% year-to-date.

Currently, Linc has a market cap of ₹893.6 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹900 and ₹452.55 respectively.

Linc Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 120.34 131.22 -8.29% 124.55 -3.38% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 18.3 18.95 -3.41% 14.96 +22.34% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.6 3.79 -5.26% 3.54 +1.53% Total Operating Expense 110.43 122.42 -9.8% 109.9 +0.48% Operating Income 9.91 8.79 +12.73% 14.65 -32.33% Net Income Before Taxes 10.14 10.26 -1.21% 14.9 -31.97% Net Income 7.57 7.71 -1.78% 11.13 -32% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.09 5.18 -1.74% 7.49 -32.04%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹7.57Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹120.34Cr

