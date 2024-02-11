Linc Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 32% YoY

Linc, a prominent company, has recently declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The company's topline experienced a decrease of 3.38% compared to the previous year, and the profit also saw a significant decline of 32% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Linc's revenue declined by 8.29% and the profit decreased by 1.78%.
The selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 3.41% quarter-on-quarter, but witnessed an increase of 22.34% year-on-year.
While the operating income experienced a growth of 12.73% q-o-q, it declined by 32.33% YoY.
The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 are reported to be ₹5.09, which shows a decrease of 32.04% YoY.
Linc's performance in the market has not been favorable, as it has delivered a negative return of -3.57% in the last 1 week, -7.87% in the last 6 months, and -10.17% year-to-date.
Currently, Linc has a market cap of ₹893.6 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹900 and ₹452.55 respectively.
Linc Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|120.34
|131.22
|-8.29%
|124.55
|-3.38%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|18.3
|18.95
|-3.41%
|14.96
|+22.34%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.6
|3.79
|-5.26%
|3.54
|+1.53%
|Total Operating Expense
|110.43
|122.42
|-9.8%
|109.9
|+0.48%
|Operating Income
|9.91
|8.79
|+12.73%
|14.65
|-32.33%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|10.14
|10.26
|-1.21%
|14.9
|-31.97%
|Net Income
|7.57
|7.71
|-1.78%
|11.13
|-32%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.09
|5.18
|-1.74%
|7.49
|-32.04%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹7.57Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹120.34Cr
