Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Linc Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 32% YoY

Linc, a prominent company, has recently declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The company's topline experienced a decrease of 3.38% compared to the previous year, and the profit also saw a significant decline of 32% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Linc's revenue declined by 8.29% and the profit decreased by 1.78%.

The selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 3.41% quarter-on-quarter, but witnessed an increase of 22.34% year-on-year.

While the operating income experienced a growth of 12.73% q-o-q, it declined by 32.33% YoY.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 are reported to be 5.09, which shows a decrease of 32.04% YoY.

Linc's performance in the market has not been favorable, as it has delivered a negative return of -3.57% in the last 1 week, -7.87% in the last 6 months, and -10.17% year-to-date.

Currently, Linc has a market cap of 893.6 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 900 and 452.55 respectively.

Linc Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue120.34131.22-8.29%124.55-3.38%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total18.318.95-3.41%14.96+22.34%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.63.79-5.26%3.54+1.53%
Total Operating Expense110.43122.42-9.8%109.9+0.48%
Operating Income9.918.79+12.73%14.65-32.33%
Net Income Before Taxes10.1410.26-1.21%14.9-31.97%
Net Income7.577.71-1.78%11.13-32%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.095.18-1.74%7.49-32.04%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹7.57Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹120.34Cr

