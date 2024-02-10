Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 29.74% YoY

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 9.48% & the profit increased by 29.74% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.11% and the profit increased by 1.4%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6% q-o-q & increased by 12.78% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 6.02% q-o-q & increased by 9.63% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹14 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 29.75% Y-o-Y.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals has delivered 1.76% return in the last 1 week, 34.49% return in the last 6 months and 8% YTD return.

Currently, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of ₹1318.46 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹714.95 & ₹317 respectively.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 146.45 155.99 -6.11% 133.77 +9.48% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 26.44 24.94 +6% 23.44 +12.78% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.81 2.58 +9.07% 2.26 +24.39% Total Operating Expense 119.6 127.42 -6.14% 109.28 +9.45% Operating Income 26.85 28.57 -6.02% 24.49 +9.63% Net Income Before Taxes 37.71 36.87 +2.28% 30.51 +23.58% Net Income 28.04 27.65 +1.4% 21.61 +29.74% Diluted Normalized EPS 14 13.81 +1.38% 10.79 +29.75%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹28.04Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹146.45Cr

