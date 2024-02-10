Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 29.74% YoY

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 9.48% & the profit increased by 29.74% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.11% and the profit increased by 1.4%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6% q-o-q & increased by 12.78% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 6.02% q-o-q & increased by 9.63% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹14 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 29.75% Y-o-Y.
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals has delivered 1.76% return in the last 1 week, 34.49% return in the last 6 months and 8% YTD return.
Currently, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of ₹1318.46 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹714.95 & ₹317 respectively.
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|146.45
|155.99
|-6.11%
|133.77
|+9.48%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|26.44
|24.94
|+6%
|23.44
|+12.78%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.81
|2.58
|+9.07%
|2.26
|+24.39%
|Total Operating Expense
|119.6
|127.42
|-6.14%
|109.28
|+9.45%
|Operating Income
|26.85
|28.57
|-6.02%
|24.49
|+9.63%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|37.71
|36.87
|+2.28%
|30.51
|+23.58%
|Net Income
|28.04
|27.65
|+1.4%
|21.61
|+29.74%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|14
|13.81
|+1.38%
|10.79
|+29.75%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹28.04Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹146.45Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!