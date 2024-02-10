Hello User
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 29.74% YoY

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 29.74% YoY

Livemint

Revenue Increased by 9.48% YoY & Profit Increased by 29.74% YoY

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results Live

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 9.48% & the profit increased by 29.74% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.11% and the profit increased by 1.4%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6% q-o-q & increased by 12.78% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 6.02% q-o-q & increased by 9.63% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 14 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 29.75% Y-o-Y.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals has delivered 1.76% return in the last 1 week, 34.49% return in the last 6 months and 8% YTD return.

Currently, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of 1318.46 Cr and 52wk high/low of 714.95 & 317 respectively.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue146.45155.99-6.11%133.77+9.48%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total26.4424.94+6%23.44+12.78%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.812.58+9.07%2.26+24.39%
Total Operating Expense119.6127.42-6.14%109.28+9.45%
Operating Income26.8528.57-6.02%24.49+9.63%
Net Income Before Taxes37.7136.87+2.28%30.51+23.58%
Net Income28.0427.65+1.4%21.61+29.74%
Diluted Normalized EPS1413.81+1.38%10.79+29.75%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹28.04Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹146.45Cr

