Linde India Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit rise by 9.15% YOY

Linde India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 1.33% & the profit increased by 9.15% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.72% and the profit increased by 10.43%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.01% q-o-q & increased by 7.79% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 9.44% q-o-q & increased by 13.22% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹14.08 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 9.15% Y-o-Y.
Linde India has delivered 1.48% return in the last 1 week, 13.46% return in the last 6 months, and 1.16% YTD return.
Currently, Linde India has a market cap of ₹48661.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹6790 & ₹3295.25 respectively.
As of 08 Feb, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 08 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Linde India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|706.24
|711.35
|-0.72%
|697
|+1.33%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|47.47
|47.47
|+0.01%
|44.04
|+7.79%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|50.62
|49.75
|+1.77%
|48.11
|+5.24%
|Total Operating Expense
|570.67
|587.48
|-2.86%
|577.26
|-1.14%
|Operating Income
|135.57
|123.87
|+9.44%
|119.74
|+13.22%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|159.2
|143.28
|+11.11%
|140.98
|+12.92%
|Net Income
|120.07
|108.73
|+10.43%
|110.01
|+9.15%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|14.08
|12.75
|+10.43%
|12.9
|+9.15%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹120.07Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹706.24Cr
