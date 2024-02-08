Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Linde India Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit rise by 9.15% YOY

Linde India Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit rise by 9.15% YOY

Livemint

Linde India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 1.33% YoY & profit increased by 9.15% YoY

Linde India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Linde India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 1.33% & the profit increased by 9.15% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.72% and the profit increased by 10.43%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.01% q-o-q & increased by 7.79% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 9.44% q-o-q & increased by 13.22% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 14.08 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 9.15% Y-o-Y.

Linde India has delivered 1.48% return in the last 1 week, 13.46% return in the last 6 months, and 1.16% YTD return.

Currently, Linde India has a market cap of 48661.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of 6790 & 3295.25 respectively.

As of 08 Feb, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

The consensus recommendation as of 08 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Linde India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue706.24711.35-0.72%697+1.33%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total47.4747.47+0.01%44.04+7.79%
Depreciation/ Amortization50.6249.75+1.77%48.11+5.24%
Total Operating Expense570.67587.48-2.86%577.26-1.14%
Operating Income135.57123.87+9.44%119.74+13.22%
Net Income Before Taxes159.2143.28+11.11%140.98+12.92%
Net Income120.07108.73+10.43%110.01+9.15%
Diluted Normalized EPS14.0812.75+10.43%12.9+9.15%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹120.07Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹706.24Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.