Linde India Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit rise by 9.15% YOY

Linde India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 1.33% & the profit increased by 9.15% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.72% and the profit increased by 10.43%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.01% q-o-q & increased by 7.79% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 9.44% q-o-q & increased by 13.22% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹14.08 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 9.15% Y-o-Y.

Linde India has delivered 1.48% return in the last 1 week, 13.46% return in the last 6 months, and 1.16% YTD return.

Currently, Linde India has a market cap of ₹48661.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹6790 & ₹3295.25 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The consensus recommendation as of 08 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Linde India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 706.24 711.35 -0.72% 697 +1.33% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 47.47 47.47 +0.01% 44.04 +7.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 50.62 49.75 +1.77% 48.11 +5.24% Total Operating Expense 570.67 587.48 -2.86% 577.26 -1.14% Operating Income 135.57 123.87 +9.44% 119.74 +13.22% Net Income Before Taxes 159.2 143.28 +11.11% 140.98 +12.92% Net Income 120.07 108.73 +10.43% 110.01 +9.15% Diluted Normalized EPS 14.08 12.75 +10.43% 12.9 +9.15%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹120.07Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹706.24Cr

