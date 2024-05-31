Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Linde India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 6.21% YOY

Linde India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 6.21% YOY

Livemint

Linde India Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0.03% YoY & profit increased by 6.21% YoY

Linde India Q4 Results Live

Linde India Q4 Results Live : Linde India declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.03% & the profit increased by 6.21% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.79% and the profit decreased by 12.21%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 68.66% q-o-q & decreased by 66.54% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 6.42% q-o-q & increased by 5.77% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 12.36 for Q4 which increased by 6.19% Y-o-Y.

Linde India has delivered -9.35% return in the last 1 week, 47.54% return in the last 6 months and 49.2% YTD return.

Currently, Linde India has a market cap of 71770.51 Cr and 52wk high/low of 9935.05 & 3922.19 respectively.

As of 31 May, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Linde India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue630.07706.24-10.79%630.24-0.03%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total14.8847.47-68.66%44.47-66.54%
Depreciation/ Amortization51.6550.62+2.02%65.79-21.49%
Total Operating Expense503.2570.67-11.82%510.28-1.39%
Operating Income126.87135.57-6.42%119.95+5.77%
Net Income Before Taxes142.47159.2-10.51%141+1.04%
Net Income105.41120.07-12.21%99.25+6.21%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.3614.08-12.22%11.64+6.19%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹105.41Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹630.07Cr

