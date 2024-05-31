Linde India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 6.21% YOY

Linde India Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0.03% YoY & profit increased by 6.21% YoY

Linde India Q4 Results Live : Linde India declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.03% & the profit increased by 6.21% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.79% and the profit decreased by 12.21%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 68.66% q-o-q & decreased by 66.54% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 6.42% q-o-q & increased by 5.77% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹12.36 for Q4 which increased by 6.19% Y-o-Y.

Linde India has delivered -9.35% return in the last 1 week, 47.54% return in the last 6 months and 49.2% YTD return.

Currently, Linde India has a market cap of ₹71770.51 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹9935.05 & ₹3922.19 respectively.

As of 31 May, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Linde India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 630.07 706.24 -10.79% 630.24 -0.03% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 14.88 47.47 -68.66% 44.47 -66.54% Depreciation/ Amortization 51.65 50.62 +2.02% 65.79 -21.49% Total Operating Expense 503.2 570.67 -11.82% 510.28 -1.39% Operating Income 126.87 135.57 -6.42% 119.95 +5.77% Net Income Before Taxes 142.47 159.2 -10.51% 141 +1.04% Net Income 105.41 120.07 -12.21% 99.25 +6.21% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.36 14.08 -12.22% 11.64 +6.19%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹105.41Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹630.07Cr

