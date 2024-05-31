Linde India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 6.21% YOY

Linde India Q4 Results Live : Linde India declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.03% & the profit increased by 6.21% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.79% and the profit decreased by 12.21%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 68.66% q-o-q & decreased by 66.54% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 6.42% q-o-q & increased by 5.77% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹12.36 for Q4 which increased by 6.19% Y-o-Y.
Linde India has delivered -9.35% return in the last 1 week, 47.54% return in the last 6 months and 49.2% YTD return.
Currently, Linde India has a market cap of ₹71770.51 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹9935.05 & ₹3922.19 respectively.
As of 31 May, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 31 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Linde India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|630.07
|706.24
|-10.79%
|630.24
|-0.03%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|14.88
|47.47
|-68.66%
|44.47
|-66.54%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|51.65
|50.62
|+2.02%
|65.79
|-21.49%
|Total Operating Expense
|503.2
|570.67
|-11.82%
|510.28
|-1.39%
|Operating Income
|126.87
|135.57
|-6.42%
|119.95
|+5.77%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|142.47
|159.2
|-10.51%
|141
|+1.04%
|Net Income
|105.41
|120.07
|-12.21%
|99.25
|+6.21%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|12.36
|14.08
|-12.22%
|11.64
|+6.19%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹105.41Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹630.07Cr
